Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study

A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study

The most common stars in our galaxy are considerably smaller and cooler, sporting just half the mass of the Sun at most.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 May 2023 13:01 IST
A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al

The analysis was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Highlights
  • The researchers used data from NASA's Kepler telescope
  • Billions of planets orbit these common dwarf stars
  • M dwarf stars are about the size of Jupiter

One-third of the planets orbiting the most common stars across the Milky Way galaxy may hold onto liquid water and possibly harbour life, according to a study based on latest telescope data.

The most common stars in our galaxy are considerably smaller and cooler, sporting just half the mass of the Sun at most. Billions of planets orbit these common dwarf stars.

The analysis, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that two-thirds of the planets around these ubiquitous small stars could be roasted by tidal extremes, sterilising them.

However, that leaves one-third of the planets—hundreds of millions across the galaxy—that could be in a goldilocks orbit close enough, and gentle enough, to be possibly habitable.

"I think this result is really important for the next decade of exoplanet research, because eyes are shifting towards this population of stars," said Sheila Sagear, a doctoral student at the University of Florida (UF) in the US.

"These stars are excellent targets to look for small planets in an orbit where it's conceivable that water might be liquid and therefore the planet might be habitable," Sagear said in a statement.

Sagear and UF astronomy professor Sarah Ballard measured the eccentricity of a sample of more than 150 planets around M dwarf stars, which are about the size of Jupiter.

The more oval shaped an orbit, the more eccentric it is. If a planet orbits close enough to its star, at about the distance that Mercury orbits the Sun, an eccentric orbit can subject it to a process known as tidal heating.

As the planet is stretched and deformed by changing gravitational forces on its irregular orbit, friction heats it up. At the extreme end, this could bake the planet, removing all chance for liquid water.

"It's only for these small stars that the zone of habitability is close enough for these tidal forces to be relevant," Ballard said.

The researchers used data from NASA's Kepler telescope, which captures information about exoplanets as they move in front of their host stars.

To measure the planets' orbits, they focused especially on how long the planets took to move across the face of the stars. Their study also relied on new data from the Gaia telescope, which has measured the distance to billions of stars in the galaxy.

"The distance is really the key piece of information we were missing before that allows us to do this analysis now," Sagear said.

The team found that stars with multiple planets were the most likely to have the kind of circular orbits that allow them to retain liquid water.

Stars with only one planet were the most likely to see tidal extremes that would sterilise the surface, according to the researchers.

Since one-third of the planets in this small sample had gentle enough orbits to potentially host liquid water, that likely means that the Milky Way has hundreds of millions of promising targets to probe for signs of life outside our solar system, they added.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Milky Way, NASA
Fast X Becomes First Hollywood Movie of the Year to Break the 100-Crore Mark in India
Tourists Prohibited From Paying in Digital Assets as Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Bali

Related Stories

A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. This Low-Cost Clip Uses Smartphone Camera, Flash to Monitor Blood Pressure
  3. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  4. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  5. Redmi Note 12T Pro With Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC Goes Official
  6. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  8. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. The Witcher Quietly Gets Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix
  10. AI Means Everyone Can Now Be a Programmer, Says Nvidia Chief
#Latest Stories
  1. Tourists Prohibited From Paying in Digital Assets as Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Bali
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Offer 100W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  4. A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study
  5. Fast X Becomes First Hollywood Movie of the Year to Break the 100-Crore Mark in India
  6. AI Means Everyone Can Now Be a Computer Programmer, Says Nvidia Chief
  7. Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report
  8. Vivo S17 Key Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing; Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
  9. Crypto Market Watch: BTC, ETH Trade in Losses After Soaring to Three-Week High Amid Market Volatility
  10. Redmi Note 12T Pro With Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, 5,080mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.