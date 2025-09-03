Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way

Astronomers find Calvera, a pulsar far above the Milky Way’s disk, proving massive stars can form and die in unexpected regions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 September 2025 20:30 IST
Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way

Photo Credit: E. Greco, INAF

A strange celestial system containing a runaway pulsar and a supernova remnant

Highlights
  • Calvera pulsar races far above the Milky Way’s disk
  • Discovery challenges ideas of massive star formation zones
  • Supernova remnant lights up gas in the galaxy’s halo
Advertisement

Astronomers have discovered Calvera – a runaway pulsar (spinning neutron star) – racing away from its exploded parent star in a surprisingly empty part of the Milky Way. (The nickname “Calvera” honors a villain in The Magnificent Seven, reflecting the system's outlaw location high above the galactic plane.) Normally, pulsars (the collapsed cores of massive stars) form in the galaxy's dense disk. But Calvera sits about 6,500 light-years above that disk, where such massive stars almost never form. This suggests massive-star life and death can occur in unexpected parts of our Galaxy.

What Makes It “Forbidden”?

According to the study, pulsars are neutron stars, stellar remnants created when massive stars collapse at the end of their lives. Calvera is similar – except it lies far above the Milky Way's star-forming disk. It sits about 6,500 light-years above the galaxy's plane, a zone where such massive stars almost never form.

In 2022 astronomers spotted a nearly circular nebula of radio emission – the supernova remnant of that explosion. X-ray observations then revealed Calvera at the edge of this shell. Its trajectory points away from the nebula's center, confirming the pulsar and the blast came from the same event.

Scientific Significance

Calvera has big implications. It shows that even the Milky Way's quiet outskirts can harbor extreme events. As the study's lead author observes, this “could change our view of massive star formation as well as our picture of the outer region of the Milky Way”. In other words, massive stars sometimes form far from the galaxy's plane.

Remarkably, Calvera's remnant emits X-rays (and even gamma-rays) in its sparse environment, meaning the blast energized particles in local gas pockets. In short, Calvera proves that isolated pockets of gas in the galaxy's halo can light up after a star explodes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Milky Way, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  3. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Stream on Netflix on This Date
  4. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  5. Itel A90 Limited Edition With MIL-STD-810H Durability Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Callisto’s Aurora, Completing Jupiter’s Galilean Moons Set
  2. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way
  4. Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
  5. OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration
  6. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
  7. Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
  8. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  9. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  10. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »