Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered Calvera – a runaway pulsar (spinning neutron star) – racing away from its exploded parent star in a surprisingly empty part of the Milky Way. (The nickname “Calvera” honors a villain in The Magnificent Seven, reflecting the system's outlaw location high above the galactic plane.) Normally, pulsars (the collapsed cores of massive stars) form in the galaxy's dense disk. But Calvera sits about 6,500 light-years above that disk, where such massive stars almost never form. This suggests massive-star life and death can occur in unexpected parts of our Galaxy.

What Makes It “Forbidden”?

According to the study, pulsars are neutron stars, stellar remnants created when massive stars collapse at the end of their lives. Calvera is similar – except it lies far above the Milky Way's star-forming disk. It sits about 6,500 light-years above the galaxy's plane, a zone where such massive stars almost never form.

In 2022 astronomers spotted a nearly circular nebula of radio emission – the supernova remnant of that explosion. X-ray observations then revealed Calvera at the edge of this shell. Its trajectory points away from the nebula's center, confirming the pulsar and the blast came from the same event.

Scientific Significance

Calvera has big implications. It shows that even the Milky Way's quiet outskirts can harbor extreme events. As the study's lead author observes, this “could change our view of massive star formation as well as our picture of the outer region of the Milky Way”. In other words, massive stars sometimes form far from the galaxy's plane.

Remarkably, Calvera's remnant emits X-rays (and even gamma-rays) in its sparse environment, meaning the blast energized particles in local gas pockets. In short, Calvera proves that isolated pockets of gas in the galaxy's halo can light up after a star explodes.