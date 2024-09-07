Technology News
English Edition

Orcas Targeting Boats in Iberian Peninsula Might Be Practising Hunting Techniques

New theory suggests orcas are ramming yachts to practise hunting tuna, using boats as target practice.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 September 2024 14:16 IST
Orcas Targeting Boats in Iberian Peninsula Might Be Practising Hunting Techniques

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Rudi De Meyer

This theory proposes that young orcas are practising their hunting techniques on sailboats

Highlights
  • Orcas in Iberian Peninsula use boats for practice
  • Research reveals orcas mimic hunting techniques on yachts
  • Seasonal movements align with tuna migration patterns
Advertisement

Recent research suggests that orcas in the Iberian Peninsula may be using yachts as practice targets rather than simply attacking for revenge or play. This theory proposes that young orcas are practising their hunting techniques on sailboats, particularly targeting the rudders. Since 2020, there have been numerous reports of orcas ramming and damaging boats, and scientists now believe this behaviour might help them refine their skills for hunting Atlantic bluefin tuna.

Study Insights

According to Dr Bruno Díaz López, director of the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute (BDRI), the observation of these interactions has provided valuable data. The team used citizen science reports to create computer models of the orcas' movements, revealing that these predators and their prey share similar environmental drivers. This correlation indicates that tracking tuna could help predict orca locations.

The researchers' findings, published on June 18 in Ocean and Coastal Management journal, suggest that orcas' interactions with boats are part of their learning process. By practising on rudders, orcas may be mimicking the techniques used to isolate and catch tuna, which are large and fast-moving fish. This play behaviour could be crucial for honing their skills in separating tuna from their schools and capturing them effectively.

Expert Opinions

Marine researcher Erich Hoyt, affiliated with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, supports the notion that orcas are playing, according to a Live Science report. He believes this play is part of normal predator curiosity and helps develop cognitive and physical abilities. Hoyt advises sailors to avoid areas where orca activity is high to prevent further damage and reinforce the behaviour.

In conclusion, while the theory of boats as target practice is compelling, Hoyt anticipates that this behaviour may phase out over time. The study underscores the importance of understanding orca behaviour to manage and mitigate their interactions with human activities effectively.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Ocean, Earth
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asteroid 2024 RW1 Disintegrates Over Luzon, Detected by NASA and ESA Before Impact
Discovery of Mustached Burial Mounds in Kazakhstan Reveals Medieval Secrets

Related Stories

Orcas Targeting Boats in Iberian Peninsula Might Be Practising Hunting Techniques
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 200 Pro Review: Honourable yet Expensive Camera Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Placebo Effect Link Discovered With Previously Unassociated Parts of the Brain
  2. Infant Mortality Rate and Decline of Bat Population Might Have a Strange Correlation, Study Claims
  3. Aurora Season in September 2024 Could Bring Vibrant Northern Lights Due to Earth's Tilt
  4. Groundbreaking Thorium-229 Nuclear Clock May Reveal Changes in Fundamental Constants
  5. China Aims to Launch Tianwen-3 Mars Sample-Return Mission in 2028, Surpassing US in Space Race
  6. Scientists Make Mouse Skin Transparent Using Food Dye, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US
  8. Scientists Test Nanorobots to Treat Brain Aneurysms
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 to Get New Watch Faces, Improved ECG Sensor, Water Resistance: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Series' A18 Chipsets Uses Arm's V9 Technology: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »