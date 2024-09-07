Recent research suggests that orcas in the Iberian Peninsula may be using yachts as practice targets rather than simply attacking for revenge or play. This theory proposes that young orcas are practising their hunting techniques on sailboats, particularly targeting the rudders. Since 2020, there have been numerous reports of orcas ramming and damaging boats, and scientists now believe this behaviour might help them refine their skills for hunting Atlantic bluefin tuna.

Study Insights

According to Dr Bruno Díaz López, director of the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute (BDRI), the observation of these interactions has provided valuable data. The team used citizen science reports to create computer models of the orcas' movements, revealing that these predators and their prey share similar environmental drivers. This correlation indicates that tracking tuna could help predict orca locations.

The researchers' findings, published on June 18 in Ocean and Coastal Management journal, suggest that orcas' interactions with boats are part of their learning process. By practising on rudders, orcas may be mimicking the techniques used to isolate and catch tuna, which are large and fast-moving fish. This play behaviour could be crucial for honing their skills in separating tuna from their schools and capturing them effectively.

Expert Opinions

Marine researcher Erich Hoyt, affiliated with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, supports the notion that orcas are playing, according to a Live Science report. He believes this play is part of normal predator curiosity and helps develop cognitive and physical abilities. Hoyt advises sailors to avoid areas where orca activity is high to prevent further damage and reinforce the behaviour.

In conclusion, while the theory of boats as target practice is compelling, Hoyt anticipates that this behaviour may phase out over time. The study underscores the importance of understanding orca behaviour to manage and mitigate their interactions with human activities effectively.