NASA is offering digital content creators the chance to witness the launch of the Europa Clipper spacecraft, a mission aimed at exploring Jupiter's icy moon, Europa. This mission will help scientists determine if the moon has the potential to support life, with research suggesting an ocean beneath its frozen crust. The spacecraft, equipped with nine scientific instruments, will conduct around 50 flybys of Europa. The launch is scheduled for Thursday (October 10) aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

An Opportunity for Social Creators

A maximum of 50 social media users will be chosen to attend the two-day event, where they will gain access similar to the press. Attendees will be able to view the launch, tour NASA facilities, and meet with Europa Clipper experts. To be considered, applicants must actively engage with their audience on social media, regularly create multimedia content, and have a track record of reaching a significant or unique audience.

How to Apply for NASA Social

Applications for NASA Social opened on Tuesday, 3rd September, and will close on Monday, 9th September, at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST). Registration is non-transferable, and each applicant must apply individually. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email by September 30. Those attending must arrange their own travel and accommodation.

International Participants Welcome

This opportunity is open to all, regardless of nationality. Attendees will need to provide identification to access secure areas at Kennedy Space Center. In case of a launch delay, NASA will make efforts to reschedule the event, but attendees will need to handle additional expenses. If unable to attend in person, creators can still follow the event online via #NASASocial and NASA's platforms.