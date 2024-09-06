Technology News
English Edition

NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch

Digital creators are invited to attend NASA’s Europa Clipper launch and Jupiter’s moon Europa for signs of life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 September 2024 15:53 IST
NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA offers digital creators a chance to witness the Europa Clipper launch to explore Jupiter’s icy moon.

Highlights
  • NASA invites social creators for Europa Clipper launch event
  • Explore Jupiter’s moon Europa for life potential with NASA
  • Witness the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch at Kennedy Space Center
Advertisement

NASA is offering digital content creators the chance to witness the launch of the Europa Clipper spacecraft, a mission aimed at exploring Jupiter's icy moon, Europa. This mission will help scientists determine if the moon has the potential to support life, with research suggesting an ocean beneath its frozen crust. The spacecraft, equipped with nine scientific instruments, will conduct around 50 flybys of Europa. The launch is scheduled for Thursday (October 10) aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

An Opportunity for Social Creators

A maximum of 50 social media users will be chosen to attend the two-day event, where they will gain access similar to the press. Attendees will be able to view the launch, tour NASA facilities, and meet with Europa Clipper experts. To be considered, applicants must actively engage with their audience on social media, regularly create multimedia content, and have a track record of reaching a significant or unique audience.

How to Apply for NASA Social

Applications for NASA Social opened on Tuesday, 3rd September, and will close on Monday, 9th September, at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST). Registration is non-transferable, and each applicant must apply individually. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email by September 30. Those attending must arrange their own travel and accommodation.

International Participants Welcome

This opportunity is open to all, regardless of nationality. Attendees will need to provide identification to access secure areas at Kennedy Space Center. In case of a launch delay, NASA will make efforts to reschedule the event, but attendees will need to handle additional expenses. If unable to attend in person, creators can still follow the event online via #NASASocial and NASA's platforms.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Europa Clipper, Space, Science, Jupiter
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Reliance Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Recharge Plan Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Subscriptions
Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. IFA 2024: Lenovo Updates These Laptop Models With Latest Intel, AMD Chips
  4. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  5. Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version Debuts
  6. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for These Useful Features
  7. Samsung Brings New Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S24 Series, Older Models
  8. Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for Precise Device Tracking, Improved Security
  2. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset
  3. NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
  4. Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations
  8. Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom Flip 2 Leak in Live Images; Launch Date Tipped
  9. Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally: See Price, Specifications
  10. IFA 2024: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad Laptops With Latest AMD and Intel Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »