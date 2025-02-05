Technology News
English Edition

Polar Bear Fur's Natural Oil Prevents Ice Build-Up, Study Finds

New research reveals that polar bears use more than just thick fur to survive the Arctic—they also have a natural oil that stops ice from sticking.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2025 14:21 IST
Polar Bear Fur's Natural Oil Prevents Ice Build-Up, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Monica Max West

Recent research shows polar bear fur helps prevent ice buildup, in addition to providing warmth.

Highlights
  • Polar bear fur contains a natural oil that prevents ice accumulation
  • Study finds washed fur loses its ice-resistant properties, confirming the
  • Discovery could lead to sustainable anti-icing coatings for various indus
Advertisement

Polar bears rely on their thick fur and blubber to survive in the Arctic, but recent research has revealed that their fur also plays a crucial role in preventing ice accumulation. Unlike other cold-weather animals, which rely on structural adaptations in feathers or fur, polar bears benefit from a natural oil that stops ice from sticking. The discovery sheds light on how these animals remain stealthy while hunting and could lead to the development of eco-friendly anti-icing materials across various industries.

Study Identifies Oil as Key to Ice Resistance

According to a study published in Science Advances, researchers investigated whether the anti-icing effect of polar bear fur was due to its structure or chemical composition. Bodil Holst, a physicist at the University of Bergen, initially examined the microscopic structure of the fur, finding it similar to human hair. This led to further tests on the role of fur oil in preventing ice formation.

Chemist Julian Carolan from Trinity College Dublin collaborated on experiments that involved freezing blocks of ice onto different materials, including polar bear fur, human hair, and ski skins treated with fluorocarbons. The study found that unwashed polar bear fur was as effective as high-performance ski coatings, while washed fur required significantly more force to remove ice, highlighting the critical role of its natural oils.

Implications for Future Anti-Icing Technologies

Pirouz Kavehpour, a mechanical and aerospace engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles, noted to science.org that polar bears differ from penguins, whose feather structure provides anti-icing benefits. The findings could inspire new coatings for skis, aircraft, and other surfaces, replacing synthetic chemicals with environmentally friendly alternatives. Researchers believe the specific ratio of glycerols and waxes in polar bear fur could be key to developing sustainable solutions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Polar Bears, Arctic Research, Animal Adaptations, Anti-Icing Technology, Sustainability
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Compact Neutrino Detector Successfully Identifies Antineutrinos at Nuclear Reactor
Apple Said to Stop Development of AR Glasses for Mac Computers

Related Stories

Polar Bear Fur's Natural Oil Prevents Ice Build-Up, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition February Launch Set; Listed on Geekbench
  7. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
  2. Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
  3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
  4. Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
  5. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  6. OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
  9. Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »