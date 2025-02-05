Polar Bear Fur's Natural Oil Prevents Ice Build-Up, Study Finds

Polar bears rely on their thick fur and blubber to survive in the Arctic, but recent research has revealed that their fur also plays a crucial role in preventing ice accumulation. Unlike other cold-weather animals, which rely on structural adaptations in feathers or fur, polar bears benefit from a natural oil that stops ice from sticking. The discovery sheds light on how these animals remain stealthy while hunting and could lead to the development of eco-friendly anti-icing materials across various industries.

Study Identifies Oil as Key to Ice Resistance

According to a study published in Science Advances, researchers investigated whether the anti-icing effect of polar bear fur was due to its structure or chemical composition. Bodil Holst, a physicist at the University of Bergen, initially examined the microscopic structure of the fur, finding it similar to human hair. This led to further tests on the role of fur oil in preventing ice formation.

Chemist Julian Carolan from Trinity College Dublin collaborated on experiments that involved freezing blocks of ice onto different materials, including polar bear fur, human hair, and ski skins treated with fluorocarbons. The study found that unwashed polar bear fur was as effective as high-performance ski coatings, while washed fur required significantly more force to remove ice, highlighting the critical role of its natural oils.

Implications for Future Anti-Icing Technologies

Pirouz Kavehpour, a mechanical and aerospace engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles, noted to science.org that polar bears differ from penguins, whose feather structure provides anti-icing benefits. The findings could inspire new coatings for skis, aircraft, and other surfaces, replacing synthetic chemicals with environmentally friendly alternatives. Researchers believe the specific ratio of glycerols and waxes in polar bear fur could be key to developing sustainable solutions.