Technology News
English Edition

Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible

A powerful X1.9 solar flare erupted on January 18, launching a fast coronal mass ejection toward Earth. Forecasters warn of possible strong geomagnetic storms that could disrupt satellites, GPS and radio communications while producing vivid auroras at mid-latitudes.

Updated: 22 January 2026 15:40 IST
Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible

Photo Credit: NASA / NOAA

X1.9 solar flare and CME may trigger storms, impacting satellites, radios, auroras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • X1.9 solar flare triggered radio blackouts over the Americas
  • Fast CME may cause G3–G4 geomagnetic storms
  • Auroras could spread far beyond polar regions
Advertisement

The Sun has just emitted a very powerful eruption that has resulted in a massive cloud of charged particles heading towards the Earth, with possible consequences of geomagnetic storms in the coming days. The solar eruption that occurred on January 18 emitted a very powerful solar flare that reached the X-class category and a very fast-moving Coronal Mass Ejection. The solar storm is likely to affect satellites and radio communications as well as cause bright aurora appearances outside the polar region.

Powerful solar flare and incoming CME

According to reports, on January 18, the Sun unleashed an X1.9 flare. The eruption also disabled radio signals - an R3 blackout - over the Americas. Forecast models from NOAA and the UK Met Office indicate the CME could reach Earth in about 24 hours and cause a strong to severe geomagnetic storm, rated G3 to G4. Such storms can disrupt satellites and GPS navigation while driving aurorae far into mid-latitudes - sending them far south.

X-class flares and CMEs explained.

The strength of solar flares is categorised, and the strongest ones are called X-class. These bursts of energy are usually accompanied by CMEs - colossal releases of plasma and magnetic field in the corona of the Sun. Though not as fast as the radiation of a flare, which reaches the Earth in approximately eight minutes, a CME is far more gradual: even travelling at light speed, approximately 3,000 km/s, a fast CME still takes about 15 to 18 hours to get to Earth. A CME is then able to cause an interruption in the magnetosphere of the Earth, triggering a geomagnetic storm. Violent storms can shut down power grids or satellites, but they also illuminate the aurorae at a distance much farther than the poles.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: solar flare, coronal mass ejection, space weather, geomagnetic storm, aurora, Sun activity, NOAA, satellites
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Microwaves From LG, IFB and More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Picks on Air Conditioners For Rooms Up to 150 Square Feet

Related Stories

Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  3. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  4. Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
  5. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Arrives on Geekbench With These Key Specifications
  8. Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google
  10. Sony LinkBuds Clip Launched With Open-Ear Design at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  2. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  3. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
  4. Scarpetta OTT Release Date: Nicole Kidman Turns Forensic Pathologist in This Upcoming Series
  5. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna Starrer Online?
  6. DoT Allows Licence-Free Use of Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Wi-Fi Routers, Sets Power Limits
  7. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games
  8. YouTube Takes on OpenAI’s Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »