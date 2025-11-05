Technology News
English Edition
Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Launch in Two Colourways; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features

Here's how much you might have to spend on the Lava Agni 4 when it launches in India on November 20.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 14:59 IST
Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Launch in Two Colourways; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 4 will be sold in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset could get a 6.78-inch 120Hz full HD+ display
  • The Lava Agni 4 may pack a 7,000mAh battery
Lava Agni 4 is set to launch in India on November 20 as the successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The company has confirmed the phone will be equipped with an aluminium frame instead of plastic, a dual rear camera setup, and a new side button, possibly similar to Apple's camera control button. It is teased to feature a MediaTek chipset, and now the colour options of the upcoming handset have been confirmed. The price range of the smartphone, as well as some of its key features, have also been leaked.

Lava Agni 4 Will Be Available in Two Colour Options

According to a recent post by the company on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Lava Agni 4 will be available in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colourways. The company has already confirmed that the phone will feature an aluminium frame. It is also expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

The teasers show volume and power buttons on the right side, along with an additional button on the lower right of the middle frame, which is believed to be a camera capture key reminiscent of Apple's Camera Control button.

Lava Agni 4 Price Range, Key Features (Expected)

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Lava Agni 4 is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. We already know that it will feature an aluminium frame, a pill-shaped rear camera design, and an AMOLED display.

The Lava Agni 4 is also expected to support USB 3.1 onboard storage, LPDDR5X RAM, and advanced AI-powered features. It is confirmed to offer a “Zero Bloatware” experience and come with a Free Home Replacement service for its owners.

A recent report suggests that the Lava Agni 4 will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and could house a large 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Comments

Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 India Launch, Lava Agni 4 Price in India, Lava Agni 4 Feature, Lava Agni 4 Colour Options, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Launch in Two Colourways; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features
