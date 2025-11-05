Lava Agni 4 is set to launch in India on November 20 as the successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The company has confirmed the phone will be equipped with an aluminium frame instead of plastic, a dual rear camera setup, and a new side button, possibly similar to Apple's camera control button. It is teased to feature a MediaTek chipset, and now the colour options of the upcoming handset have been confirmed. The price range of the smartphone, as well as some of its key features, have also been leaked.

Lava Agni 4 Will Be Available in Two Colour Options

According to a recent post by the company on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Lava Agni 4 will be available in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colourways. The company has already confirmed that the phone will feature an aluminium frame. It is also expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Two finishes, two attitudes - Lunar Mist or Phantom Black.

Which one is your pick?

Launching on 20.11.25 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/0ByWlcBQ28 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 5, 2025

The teasers show volume and power buttons on the right side, along with an additional button on the lower right of the middle frame, which is believed to be a camera capture key reminiscent of Apple's Camera Control button.

Lava Agni 4 Price Range, Key Features (Expected)

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Lava Agni 4 is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. We already know that it will feature an aluminium frame, a pill-shaped rear camera design, and an AMOLED display.

The Lava Agni 4 is also expected to support USB 3.1 onboard storage, LPDDR5X RAM, and advanced AI-powered features. It is confirmed to offer a “Zero Bloatware” experience and come with a Free Home Replacement service for its owners.

A recent report suggests that the Lava Agni 4 will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and could house a large 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate.