Black Hole Kicked Away? Gravitational Waves Reveal Einstein’s Ripples in Spacetime

Gravitational waves created as a newborn black hole "bounced away" from the merger of its parent black holes allowed astronomers to measure the black hole's speed and direction for the first time. Nearly ten years have passed since LIGO's initial gravitational wave detection in 2015, and this is the first comprehensive measurement of black hole recoil. The outcome demonstrates how even minute details of these enormous cosmic collisions can be revealed by such spacetime ripples, which Einstein first predicted a century ago.

New Gravitational-Wave Study

According to the paper published in Nature Astronomy, a research team in Spain analysed gravitational-wave data from the 2019 event GW190412 (a merger of two unequal black holes). Their analysis fully characterized the remnant's motion.

They found the newborn black hole was ejected at over 50 kilometers per second (about 112,000 mph) – fast enough to escape the dense star cluster where it formed. The team determined both the recoil speed and direction, completing the first full “kick” measurement of a black hole merger.

Implications for Astrophysics

Researchers say this opens a new era of black-hole astronomy. As researcher Koustav Chandra of Penn State explains, this is "one of the few phenomena in astrophysics where we're reconstructing the full 3D motion of an object... using only ripples in spacetime".

Such measurements could help tie gravitational-wave detections to flashes of light when a kicked black hole plows through surrounding gas. In Chandra's words, the finding is "a remarkable demonstration of what gravitational waves can do". Indeed, a press summary notes that this work "enables full 3D motion reconstruction and may help link gravitational and electromagnetic signals" from black hole mergers.