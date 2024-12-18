Technology News
English Edition

Red Giant XX Trianguli Has Massive Starspots, Dubbed the 'Most Spotted Star in the Sky'

XX Trianguli's massive, unpredictable starspots make it the most spotted star in the sky

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 14:45 IST
Red Giant XX Trianguli Has Massive Starspots, Dubbed the 'Most Spotted Star in the Sky'

Photo Credit: pixabay/AstroGraphix_Visuals

Starspots arise due to the star’s internal dynamo mechanism

Highlights
  • XX Trianguli has massive starspots, over sun's entire surface area
  • Starspots behave chaotically, unlike the Sun's predictable cycles
  • Magnetic dynamo causes starspots, altering star's position
Advertisement

A massive starspots were reported on the red giant star XX Trianguli, situated approximately 630 light-years away from Earth. These starspots, which exceed the total surface area of the sun, have earned the star recognition as the "most spotted star in the sky." Reports indicate that these spots behave unpredictably, unlike the sun's cyclical sunspots, hinting at more turbulent internal processes. As per sources, researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) and the HUN-REN Research Center for Astronomy and Earth Sciences (HUN-REN RCAES) conducted the study using AIP's STELLA robotic telescope in Tenerife.

In a study published in Nature Communications on December 4, over 2,000 high-resolution spectra collected from 2006 to 2022 were analysed, enabling the creation of 99 time-series images depicting the progression of starspot activity on XX Trianguli's surface.

Chaotic dynamo mechanism identified

According to Zsolt Kővári, co-author and researcher at HUN-REN RCAES, in a statement, the starspots arise due to the star's internal dynamo mechanism, which generates magnetic fields. Speaking to media outlets, Kővári explained that the star's brightness variations, caused by dark spots rotating in and out of view every 24 days, had been observed previously. He added that XX Trianguli's magnetic dynamo appears chaotic and non-cyclic, differing fundamentally from the sun's periodic activity.

Starspots alter star's apparent position

The study further highlighted how these enormous starspots affect the star's photocenter, or centre of light. Reports suggest the photocenter can shift by up to 10 percent of the star's radius, causing a displacement of 24 micro-arcseconds. While minute, such deviations can result in measurable positional changes across interstellar distances.

The observations offer valuable data for understanding stellar magnetic activity and internal dynamics, positioning XX Trianguli as an extraordinary case for the study of starspots.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: XX Trianguli, Starspots, Red Giant, Massive Starspots, Stellar Magnetic Activity, Chaotic Dynamo, HUN-REN RCAES, AIP STELLA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
Red Giant XX Trianguli Has Massive Starspots, Dubbed the 'Most Spotted Star in the Sky'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »