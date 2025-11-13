Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; May Pack Different Chipset Than China Variant

Oppo Reno 15 series phones will support up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 series will launch in China on November 17

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 may launch in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • The Chinese variant could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  • The Oppo Reno 15 will likely ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
Oppo's Reno 15 lineup is set to be unveiled in China on November 17. A recent report claims that the global variants of the Oppo Reno 15 series smartphones will launch with some alterations from their Chinese counterparts. Therefore, the Indian version of the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will likely differ slightly from the model launching in China. The India launch timeline, as well as the expected price range of the purported handsets, have also been suggested.

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

According to a SmartPrix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India and other global markets by February 2026. Pricing has not been confirmed, but the standard model is likely to cost around Rs. 43,000, positioning it in the upper mid-range segment.

Oppo Reno 15 Features (Expected)

The global variant of the Oppo Reno 15 will reportedly use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC that is expected to power the China variant. The handset is expected to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The Oppo Reno 15 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel should be similar to the previous model but with thinner bezels for a cleaner look, according to the report.

For cameras, the Oppo Reno 15 is said to include a triple rear setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel front camera will reportedly be used for selfies and video calls. The tipster claims that Oppo is focusing on better camera flexibility rather than major hardware changes.

The Oppo Reno 15 may feature a large 6,500mAh battery, with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. Other features may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and NFC connectivity. 

In China, the Reno 15 will be available in three colourways: Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. It is expected to come in five RAM and storage options, notably 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro will also be offered in Starlight Bow and Canele Brown shades, alongside a third colour called Honey Gold. This model is available in four configurations: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1 TB.

