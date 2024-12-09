Technology News
Scientists in Japan Create Sustainable Hydrogen Fuel from Water and Sunlight

A new reactor developed by scientists in Japan turns water into hydrogen using sunlight, promising clean energy solutions

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 19:00 IST
Scientists in Japan Create Sustainable Hydrogen Fuel from Water and Sunlight

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute

Researchers in Japan have developed a new reactor that generates hydrogen fuel using sunlight and water

Highlights
  • New reactor splits water into hydrogen using sunlight and photocatalyst
  • Efficiency improvements are key for commercial use of green hydrogen
  • Safety measures developed to manage byproducts like oxyhydrogen
A new method for producing hydrogen fuel using water and sunlight has been developed by researchers in Japan, according to reports. The innovation involves a reactor equipped with photocatalytic sheets capable of splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.The study highlights the potential for renewable hydrogen fuel production without generating greenhouse gases. Despite its promise, improvements in efficiency are necessary before the technology can be commercially viable.

Two-Step Photocatalytic Process Explored

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Science. Reports indicate that the reactor, which covers an area of approximately 100 square metres, employs a two-step photocatalytic process to separate water into its basic components. This differs from existing one-step systems that have been criticised for their inefficiency. By utilising a more sophisticated design, the research team demonstrated higher efficiency under natural sunlight compared to laboratory-controlled ultraviolet light conditions.

In a statement to the media, Takashi Hisatomi, a researcher at Shinshu University, said that the reactor's solar energy conversion efficiency was 1.5 times greater in real-world sunlight conditions. Hisatomi added that regions with higher levels of short-wavelength sunlight could potentially see even greater results from this system.

Challenges in Efficiency and Safety

Despite the encouraging progress, the current efficiency of the system remains a significant barrier. Kazunari Domen, a chemistry professor at Shinshu University and the study's senior author, explained to media outlets that under standard conditions, the reactor achieves only 1% efficiency. To make the system commercially viable, efficiency would need to be increased to 5 percent or higher.

Safety concerns were also highlighted, as the hydrogen production process generates oxyhydrogen, an explosive by-product. However, the two-step process offers methods for its safe disposal. Domen stated that advancements in photocatalyst design and scaling up reactor size are critical next steps.
The breakthrough offers a glimpse into a future of sustainable energy, though substantial work remains to achieve practical application.

 

Comments

Further reading: hydrogen fuel, green energy, sunlight fuel production, renewable energy, water splitting technology
Scientists in Japan Create Sustainable Hydrogen Fuel from Water and Sunlight
