Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Warn of Alarming Rise in Marine Heat Waves and Its Impact on Oceans

A sharp increase in marine heat waves has been observed, disrupting ocean life and intensifying extreme weather.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 21:30 IST
Scientists Warn of Alarming Rise in Marine Heat Waves and Its Impact on Oceans

Photo Credit: Nature Climate Change (2025)

Scientists have pointed out that while conservation efforts can mitigate some damage

Highlights
  • Marine heat waves surged by 240% in 2023–2024, per reports
  • Rising ocean temperatures threaten marine ecosystems and species
  • Scientists stress urgent climate action to mitigate worsening impacts
Advertisement

An increase in marine heat waves has been observed worldwide, leading to severe consequences for oceanic ecosystems and coastal communities. Reports indicate that specific regions in the world's oceans have been experiencing prolonged periods of higher-than-average temperatures at an unprecedented rate. The persistence of these conditions has disrupted marine life, intensified storms, and put coastal populations at risk. Researchers have raised concerns over the long-term impact, emphasising the difficulty of recovery for affected areas as these events become more frequent.

Alarming Surge in Marine Heat Waves

According to a study published in Nature Climate Change, the frequency of marine heat waves in 2023–2024 was recorded at 240 percent higher than any previously documented period. Scientists from institutions in Australia and the U.K. have highlighted that these prolonged temperature spikes contribute to increased evaporation, which fuels extreme weather events. Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck New Zealand in 2023 and resulted in 11 fatalities, was linked to these rising ocean temperatures.

Devastating Effects on Marine Life

As per reports, marine heat waves have led to disruptions in the movement and survival of marine species. Rising temperatures have forced whales and dolphins to venture closer to shore while following their prey, increasing instances of stranding. Species unable to migrate to cooler waters, such as mussels, have suffered mass die-offs. Coral reefs have also been severely affected, with bleaching and degradation threatening entire ecosystems and the marine life dependent on them.

Urgent Call for Climate Action

Scientists have pointed out that while conservation efforts can mitigate some damage, the primary solution lies in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Without decisive action, the persistence of marine heat waves will continue to alter oceanic environments, intensify storms, and endanger marine biodiversity.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Marine heat waves, climate change, ocean warming, extreme weather, coastal impact
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Online?
Om Kali Jai Kali Teaser Out: Vimal’s Fierce Avatar in JioHotstar’s Rural Revenge Drama
Scientists Warn of Alarming Rise in Marine Heat Waves and Its Impact on Oceans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  4. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Software Updates: Report
  8. Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Features Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Storm to Trigger Northern Lights in US: Visibility, Timing & Impact
  2. NASA Tests Advanced Infrared Technology to Improve Wildfire Monitoring
  3. Scientists Warn of Alarming Rise in Marine Heat Waves and Its Impact on Oceans
  4. 125-Million-Year-Old Scorpion Fossil Discovered in China, Shedding Light on Mesozoic-Era Predators
  5. X-ray Signal from Helix Nebula Suggests Planet Was Destroyed by White Dwarf
  6. Private Venus Mission Plans to Retrieve Cloud Samples for Life Research
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Observes Mysterious Rogue Planet-Like Object
  8. Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Set for OTT Release on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April
  10. Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »