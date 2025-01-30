A vast coronal hole, measuring approximately 800,000 kilometres across, has emerged on the surface of the sun. High-speed solar wind is being emitted from this region and is expected to reach Earth by January 31. Space weather experts indicate that this phenomenon has the potential to cause minor geomagnetic storm conditions, which could enhance auroral displays in high-latitude regions. The opening of the sun's magnetic field in this area allows charged particles to escape into space at speeds exceeding 500 kilometres per second.

Solar Wind and Geomagnetic Storm Predictions

As reported by space.com, according to data from spaceweather.com, the coronal hole is expected to influence Earth's magnetosphere, with a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm watch issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The classification system used by NOAA ranks geomagnetic storms from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). While the expected storm is at the lower end of the scale, increased aurora activity may be observed in areas closer to the poles.

Impact on Aurora Visibility

Charged particles from the solar wind interact with Earth's magnetic field, exciting oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the atmosphere. This reaction produces vibrant auroras, commonly seen as the northern and southern lights. A stronger influx of these particles can lead to more intense and widespread auroral activity. While G1 storms typically have limited impact, fluctuations in space weather conditions can lead to variations in visibility.

Uncertainty in Space Weather Forecasting

Though geomagnetic disturbances have been predicted, space weather remains difficult to forecast with absolute certainty. Some geomagnetic storm watches result in minimal impact, while others produce unexpected surges in auroral activity. Those interested in tracking real-time space weather conditions may use applications such as "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" and "Space Weather Live" for updated information on aurora visibility and solar activity trends.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)