Xiaomi XRING 01 Chipset Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi XRING 01 will soon be launched as the company's first in-house smartphone chipset. The new processor is expected to debut on a new handset later this month, according to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. It is tipped to be a high-performance chip, but is unlikely to outperform the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 mobile platforms. Xiaomi's in-house processor could help reduce its reliance on chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek, while helping its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Xiaomi XRING 01 Launch Timeline

According to a post by Xiaomi's CEO on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, the Xiaomi XRING 01 will be released in "late May". The executive also said that Xiaomi's chipset is independently designed and developed by the company. The post does not include any other details about the smartphone procesor.

Meanwhile, Weibo user Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Xiaomi's XRING 01 chip will be built "within 5nm". The tipster also says that Xiaomi's efforts to build chips over the past decade will finally let it join the only other handset makers that build their own processors — Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung.

Last month, another tipster leaked details of Xiaomi's in-house chipset, claiming that it would feature a 1+3+4 CPU layout. The chip was said to comprise one Cortex-X925 core (3.2GHz), three Cortex-A725 cores (2.6GHz), and four Cortex-A520 cores (2.0GHz). It is also expected to feature an IMG DXT-72 GPU from Imagination technologies.

The leaker also claimed that the chip would be built using TSMC's N4P process technology, which would be more affordable for Xiaomi than using TSMC's latest N3E node which is currently used to build flagship mobile chips.

There's no word from the company on which phones will be the first to feature the new Xiaomi XRING 01 chip. However, we can expect more details about this process to be unveiled in the coming days, based on the launch timeline revealed by Xiaomi.

