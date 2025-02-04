Technology News
English Edition

Massive Coronal Hole on Sun Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth

A massive coronal hole on the Sun is sending solar wind toward Earth, increasing aurora visibility in higher latitudes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:27 IST
Massive Coronal Hole on Sun Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth

Photo Credit: NASA SDO

The gigantic coronal hole is blasting high-speed solar wind toward Earth.

Highlights
  • Huge coronal hole on the Sun is releasing high-speed solar wind
  • NOAA issues G1 geomagnetic storm watch for January 31- February 1
  • Auroras may intensify in higher latitudes due to solar wind impact
Advertisement

A massive coronal hole stretching over 800,000 kilometres has been detected on the Sun's surface, releasing high-speed solar wind toward Earth. This phenomenon is expected to intensify auroral activity on January 31 and February 1. The solar wind, travelling at speeds exceeding 500 kilometres per second, could lead to minor geomagnetic storm conditions. These disturbances may result in vibrant northern and southern lights in higher latitudes, enhancing visibility for aurora enthusiasts.

High-Speed Solar Wind Headed for Earth

As reported by space.com, according to spaceweather.com, coronal holes are regions where the Sun's magnetic field opens up, allowing solar wind to escape. These areas appear darker in extreme ultraviolet images due to the absence of confined hot gases. The current coronal hole, estimated to be more than 62 times Earth's diameter, is releasing a powerful stream of charged particles into space, some of which are expected to reach Earth's magnetosphere.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm watch for this period. The G-scale, ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme), categorises these disturbances based on their intensity. While G1 storms typically cause minor fluctuations in power grids and satellite operations, they can significantly enhance auroral displays.

Impact on Auroras and Space Weather Forecast

As solar wind collides with Earth's magnetic field, it energises oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere, resulting in the dazzling auroras observed near the poles. Experts suggest that although G1 storms are not rare, their effects on auroral activity can vary. Space weather remains difficult to predict, meaning the intensity of upcoming displays is uncertain.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar Wind, Coronal Hole, Geomagnetic Storm, Auroras, Northern Lights, Space Weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Apple Said to Stop Development of AR Glasses for Mac Computers

Related Stories

Massive Coronal Hole on Sun Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Complete Certain Tasks on the Lock Screen
  5. Realme P3 Pro Rear Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Images
  6. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Action Film Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Compact Neutrino Detector Successfully Identifies Antineutrinos at Nuclear Reactor
  2. Wild Baboons Fail Mirror Test, Raising Questions on Animal Self-Awareness
  3. ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
  4. Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies
  5. Ear Muscles Flex to Help Focus on Sounds, Study Reveals Evolutionary Link
  6. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan’s Action Film Online
  7. Madraskaaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Starring Shane Nigam Online
  8. Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online
  9. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  10. Pakka Blackiye OTT Release: Victor Johan’s Intense Punjabi Film on Land Disputes Now Streaming Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »