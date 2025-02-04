Massive Coronal Hole on Sun Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth

A massive coronal hole stretching over 800,000 kilometres has been detected on the Sun's surface, releasing high-speed solar wind toward Earth. This phenomenon is expected to intensify auroral activity on January 31 and February 1. The solar wind, travelling at speeds exceeding 500 kilometres per second, could lead to minor geomagnetic storm conditions. These disturbances may result in vibrant northern and southern lights in higher latitudes, enhancing visibility for aurora enthusiasts.

High-Speed Solar Wind Headed for Earth

As reported by space.com, according to spaceweather.com, coronal holes are regions where the Sun's magnetic field opens up, allowing solar wind to escape. These areas appear darker in extreme ultraviolet images due to the absence of confined hot gases. The current coronal hole, estimated to be more than 62 times Earth's diameter, is releasing a powerful stream of charged particles into space, some of which are expected to reach Earth's magnetosphere.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm watch for this period. The G-scale, ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme), categorises these disturbances based on their intensity. While G1 storms typically cause minor fluctuations in power grids and satellite operations, they can significantly enhance auroral displays.

Impact on Auroras and Space Weather Forecast

As solar wind collides with Earth's magnetic field, it energises oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere, resulting in the dazzling auroras observed near the poles. Experts suggest that although G1 storms are not rare, their effects on auroral activity can vary. Space weather remains difficult to predict, meaning the intensity of upcoming displays is uncertain.