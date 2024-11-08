Technology News
SpaceX to Launch 20 Starlink Satellites from California on November 9

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 will launch 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg on Nov. 9, enhancing satellite broadband services.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 15:00 IST
SpaceX to Launch 20 Starlink Satellites from California on November 9

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 20 Starlink satellites from California on Oct. 15, 2024.

Highlights
  • SpaceX to launch 20 Starlink satellites from California on Nov. 9.
  • 13 of the satellites have direct-to-cell technology for mobile users.
  • Falcon 9 booster to land on Pacific droneship after launch.
SpaceX is set to launch another 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on November 9. The launch, scheduled for 1:16 a.m. Eastern Time, involves a Falcon 9 rocket which will carry these satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO), where they will join the ever-growing Starlink network. It is reported that out of 20 satellites, 13 of these are expected to be equipped with direct-to-cell technology, a feature designed to enhance connectivity capabilities for mobile users on the ground. The launch window will remain open for four hours, providing a margin for adjustments if necessary. SpaceX plans to stream the event live on its X platform, starting around five minutes before liftoff.

Landing Planned for Reusable Falcon 9 Booster

As per the official information available from SpaceX, if all goes as planned, the Falcon 9's first stage will perform a controlled descent, landing on SpaceX's droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the 11th flight for this particular booster, highlighting SpaceX's ongoing efforts in cost-saving and sustainability through rocket reusability. Roughly eight minutes after launch, the booster is expected to make its return journey, touching down on the droneship.

Expanding Starlink's Global Network

With the deployment of these satellites, SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink internet constellation. The company has already surpassed 100 launches for the year, with nearly two-thirds dedicated to establishing this global satellite internet service. Starlink, designed to provide high-speed internet in remote and underserved regions, represents a significant shift in space-based telecommunications.
After launch, the Falcon 9's upper stage will release the 20 Starlink satellites into LEO approximately one hour after liftoff. This deployment brings SpaceX closer to its target of building a robust, low-latency broadband network accessible worldwide.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Satellite launch, Vandenberg, Broadband, direct-to-cell, Reusable Rocket
SpaceX to Launch 20 Starlink Satellites from California on November 9
