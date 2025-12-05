Vivo S50 series is confirmed to launch in China later this month. The lineup will include the base Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini. The company has teased and revealed some details of the upcoming smartphones. Other key features have also surfaced online. The colour options of the Vivo S50 have now been confirmed by the Chinese tech giant. The handset is tipped to launch in India later as the Vivo V70, possibly with slight customisations.

Vivo S50 Colour Options, Design (Expected)

In a Weibo post, the company has revealed that the upcoming Vivo S50 will be available in a Confession White shade. It will reportedly also be available in Inspiration Purple, Serene Blue and Space Black (likely translated from Chinese) colourways.

So far, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini has been teased by the company to arrive in a purple finish. It will likely be available in more colour options, and we can expect to learn more about these colourways closer to the handset's debut.

Vivo S50 Specifications, Features (Expected)

We already know that the Vivo S50 will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto shooter. It may be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 as well.

Meanwhile, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the Vivo S50 could sport a 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. At the front, the handset could feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It may pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support.



The Vivo S50 will feature an aerospace-grade metal frame and is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The tech blogger suggests that the Vivo S50 may relaunch as the Vivo V70 in select global markets outside China. We may expect a customised version in India as well. Although the company has yet to confirm any such model. Notably, the Vivo V60 was essentially the Vivo V30, with similar key features.

