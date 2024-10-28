Technology News
Understanding Twins: Types, Facts, and the Unique Bonds They Share

Learn about the fascinating world of twins, their types, and the unique bonds they share.

Updated: 28 October 2024 23:33 IST
Understanding Twins: Types, Facts, and the Unique Bonds They Share

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Youlden twins maintain their unique communication style.

Highlights
  • Twins can be identical or fraternal, each with unique traits.
  • Identical twins share the same DNA, leading to similar appearances.
  • Twin bonds often exhibit deep emotional connections and understanding.
Twins Matthew and Michael Youlden have developed a unique language called Umeri, spoken exclusively by them. The Youlden twins, originally from Manchester, UK, are known for their linguistic abilities, each fluent in 25 languages. However, Umeri holds a special place in their hearts. They first started creating the language as children, and it has grown into a complex form of communication that continues to connect them, even as they now live in different countries.

A Personal Language Born from a Close Bond

The Youldens' journey with Umeri began early in life, inspired by their close relationship and exposure to various languages. Dr. Nancy Segal, Director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University, notes that up to 40% of twin toddlers develop unique communication patterns, often known as “twin speak.” This phenomenon, described as “cryptophasia” or “private speech,” typically fades as twins grow older and start interacting with more people. Yet for Matthew and Michael, their shared language only grew stronger, reflecting a bond that has remained remarkably close.

A Language That Evolves with the Times

Unlike most “twin languages,” Umeri has expanded and adapted as the Youlden twins aged. Their language now includes modern words for items like “iPad” and “lightning cable.” Their childhood fascination with languages led them to study multiple tongues, incorporating elements from each into Umeri. Though originally written in a self-made alphabet, Umeri is now expressed in the Latin alphabet for ease.

The Lasting Impact of Umeri on Their Lives

Karen Thorpe, a child development specialist, explains that private languages among twins often arise from deep personal connections, something not unique to twins alone. Despite living apart—Michael in Gran Canaria and Matthew in the Basque Country—the twins remain close through Umeri. However, they don't intend to pass it on, seeing it as an intimate bond unique to their shared experience.

 

Comments

Further reading: Twins, Identical Twins, Fraternal Twins, Twin Bonds, Genetics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Understanding Twins: Types, Facts, and the Unique Bonds They Share
Comment
