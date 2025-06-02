Venus May Be Geologically Active: New Study Reveals Tectonic Processes Shaping Its Surface

A recent study, published in the Journal Science Advances on May 14, 2025, suggests that Venus, previously considered inactive, may be geologically active. This may be the result of tectonic plate activity. Further research shows that the mysterious circular landforms on Venus. These are called coronae and get their shape due to the rising plumes of hot rocks under the surface. This activity, similar to Earth's tectonic plates, changes Venus' behaviour as a dead planet. Further, it triggers the questions about its dynamic past and habitability in future.

Unravelling the Mystery of Coronae

The research published in the Journal Science Advances was led by Geal Cascioli, an assistant research scientist at the University of Maryland and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The research team analysed NASA's Magellan mission Data after it orbited Venus in the 1990s to know the coronae, which are circular and vast in geological structure.

In 1983, when Venus coronae was discovered, it puzzled the scientists because of its unique and circular shape. The recent research shows that the structures are formed by the hot material plumes originating from the mantle of Venus. Such plumes despised the crust, making circular ridges and valleys on its surface.

Gravity Data Unlocks Hidden Activity

With NASA's Magellan data, researchers found plumes under 52 coronae. The observations, like a change in the gravity because of the underground difference in the density, confirm the predictions made by the simulations and give strong evidence that Venus is not inactive geologically.

Subduction Without Plates

Venus has no tectonic plates like Earth; however, the new findings indicate the possibility of subduction at the edges of coronae. Plumes from beneath push outward, causing the surrounding crust to bend and dive under the coronae. These zones could be at the place where Venus experiences strong seismic activity.

Looking Toward Future Missions

The research indicates that Venus is tectonically active at present. This signals that if Venus is active geologically now, it might have a habitable milieu, signalling the new possibilities in terms of future habitat potential and planetary evolution.