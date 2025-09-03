Google Home devices will be integrated with Gemini next month, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot will be available on the company's smart speakers, displays, and other devices as an AI assistant dubbed Gemini for Home. This integration was first announced at Google I/O 2025, and starting next month, the Mountain View-based tech giant will begin rolling it out in early access to users. The tech giant says that the feature allows users to give natural language commands to multiple devices at the same time.

Gemini to Be Rolled Out to Google Home Devices in Early Access Next Month

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company announced that Gemini will start rolling out to Google Home devices starting October 1. The company is also letting users sign up to receive an update once their devices get Gemini for Home access. For now, the company plans to offer the AI assistant alongside Google Assistant; however, in the long run, the plan is to replace the latter.

While the confirmation of the rollout date comes now, the tech giant detailed the new features Google Home users will get with the Gemini integration back in August. At the time, the company stated that the chatbot can understand complex and vague commands by using advanced reasoning models and search capabilities. This means users will not be limited to the rigid command system that exists currently.

With this integration, Nest users can ask the AI chatbot to discover and play music with vague requests. For instance, users can ask Gemini to “play the song of the year winner from 1990” or “play that song from this year's summer blockbuster about race cars.” It will also be able to handle complex commands such as “turn off the lights everywhere except my bedroom.”

Natural language queries can also be used to add calendar entries or create lists and timers with vague requests such as “set a timer for perfectly blanched broccoli,” and Gemini will be able to look up the time it takes to blanch broccoli and automatically set the timer for the duration.

Google is also adding Gemini Live capabilities to Google Home devices. Users can start a two-way voice conversation with the chatbot by saying “Hey Google, let's chat.” This eliminates the need to say “Hey Google” before every command. Users can also talk to the AI about endless topics, including those occurring in real-time.

The company has confirmed that Gemini for Home will be available in both free and paid versions; however, the difference in features between the two was not disclosed.