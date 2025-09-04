Google rolled out its Material 3 Expressive design language to more Pixel devices on Wednesday. The announcement, which also provides details about new features coming to the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, coincides with the company's September Pixel Drop. The Material 3 Expressive user interface was first released with the Android 16 QPR 1 update to the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expanding it to Pixel 6 and newer models, as well as the Pixel Tablet.

In a blog post, the tech giant said that the Material 3 Expressive design with Android 16 QPR 1 is now coming to eligible smartphones. These include the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a. It was already available across the Pixel 10 series, which was launched last month. Additionally, Google is also releasing the September security update to all of these devices.

The new design language was first introduced at The Android Show: I/O Edition in May. Material 3 Expressive upgrades the lock screen with Live effects to wallpapers and allows users to add shapes and weather effects. The status bar icons have also been redesigned, and the Wi-Fi and mobile network switching positions are now segmented.

With the new design, Quick Settings has also been overhauled. It now lets users resize the tiles to just show the redesigned icons without any text underneath. The tile positioning has also changed, and now, instead of adding 8 apps in a 2×4 configuration, users can opt for a 4×4 configuration to add 16 apps. Media controls have also received an update, with a pill-shaped play button and a rectangular pause button. Readers can find a detailed overview of the Material 3 Expressive here.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is receiving support for Adaptive Audio, which can automatically adjust the sound playing to ensure the user is aware of their surroundings. The update is also bringing the Loud Noise Protection feature.

The update is also adding a quality-of-life feature to Google Maps. Now, when users start a walking or biking navigation on their smartphone, it will automatically begin displaying on their compatible and connected smartwatch to offer hands-free navigation.

Google has also rolled out the September security update to the abovementioned Pixel devices. Most notably, the update fixes a bug that caused battery health display issues, and fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions. It also brings general improvements and stability issues to the cameras, Bluetooth, and call audio quality.