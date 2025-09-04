Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop

Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop

Google introduced the Material 3 Expressive design language with the Android 16 QPR1 update to the Pixel 10 series.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 17:26 IST
Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop

Photo Credit: Google

Google is also rolling out the September security update to Pixel phones

Highlights
  • Google is now expanding the UI to the Pixel 6 series and newer
  • The expansion coincides with the September Pixel Drop
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will soon get Adaptive Audio
Advertisement

Google rolled out its Material 3 Expressive design language to more Pixel devices on Wednesday. The announcement, which also provides details about new features coming to the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, coincides with the company's September Pixel Drop. The Material 3 Expressive user interface was first released with the Android 16 QPR 1 update to the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expanding it to Pixel 6 and newer models, as well as the Pixel Tablet.

Google's September Pixel Drop Brings Big Updates

In a blog post, the tech giant said that the Material 3 Expressive design with Android 16 QPR 1 is now coming to eligible smartphones. These include the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a. It was already available across the Pixel 10 series, which was launched last month. Additionally, Google is also releasing the September security update to all of these devices.

The new design language was first introduced at The Android Show: I/O Edition in May. Material 3 Expressive upgrades the lock screen with Live effects to wallpapers and allows users to add shapes and weather effects. The status bar icons have also been redesigned, and the Wi-Fi and mobile network switching positions are now segmented.

With the new design, Quick Settings has also been overhauled. It now lets users resize the tiles to just show the redesigned icons without any text underneath. The tile positioning has also changed, and now, instead of adding 8 apps in a 2×4 configuration, users can opt for a 4×4 configuration to add 16 apps. Media controls have also received an update, with a pill-shaped play button and a rectangular pause button. Readers can find a detailed overview of the Material 3 Expressive here.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is receiving support for Adaptive Audio, which can automatically adjust the sound playing to ensure the user is aware of their surroundings. The update is also bringing the Loud Noise Protection feature.

The update is also adding a quality-of-life feature to Google Maps. Now, when users start a walking or biking navigation on their smartphone, it will automatically begin displaying on their compatible and connected smartwatch to offer hands-free navigation.

Google has also rolled out the September security update to the abovementioned Pixel devices. Most notably, the update fixes a bug that caused battery health display issues, and fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions. It also brings general improvements and stability issues to the cameras, Bluetooth, and call audio quality.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel 10, Google Android, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased
Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month

Related Stories

Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  5. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile: See Price
  7. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  8. Google Is Bringing Its Material 3 Expressive Design to More Pixel Devices
  9. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month
  3. Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased
  5. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased
  7. PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »