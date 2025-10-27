Technology News
Mecturing Mop X2 With 15,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India

Mecturing Mop X2 houses a 5200mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 300 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 15:10 IST
Mecturing Mop X2 With 15,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India

Photo Credit: Mecturing

Mecturing Mop X2 has sensors for anti-fall, anti-collision, and carpet detection features

Highlights
  • Mecturing MopX2 comes equipped with dual rotating mops
  • Mecturing MopX2 has an Auto Dust Collector (ADC)
  • The robot cleaner features an edge cleaning mode
Mecturing has launched its newest robot vacuum cleaner, the MopX2, in India. The new vacuum and cleaning solution offers AI-powered features and has dual rotating mops that deliver a scrubbing force of 20 Newtons. It offers suction of up to 15,000 Pa and includes an automatic dust-emptying system. For navigation, the Mecturing Mop X2 has a NavPro 4 LiDAR system. The robot uses a 5200 mAh battery and promises up to 300 minutes of runtime, cleaning areas as large as 4,000 square feet on a single charge.

Mecturing Mop X2 Price in India

The Mecturing Mop X2 is priced at Rs. 34,999 in India and is available for pre-order now via the company's official website. The sale will begin on November 15. Buyers can opt for no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 5,833 per month. The device comes with a 2-year standard warranty and an additional 10-year waterproof motor warranty.

Mecturing Mop X2 Specifications

As mentioned, the Mecturing MopX2 comes with dual rotating mops delivering 20N scrubbing force for stain removal and 15,000Pa suction power. It features the NavPro 4 LiDAR system for mapping. The robot cleaner features a sleek disc-shaped design with a raised module on top that houses its navigation system.

The Mecturing MopX2 features an Auto Dust Collector (ADC) that empties the dustbin after each cleaning cycle, providing hands-free cleaning. The device supports saving up to five maps, making it ideal for multi-level homes and duplexes.

It has a Carpet Smart detection feature that is claimed to automatically increase suction on carpets and pause mopping to keep fabric surfaces dry. The Mecturing MopX2 is equipped with anti-fall and anti-collision sensors for navigation. It also features an edge cleaning mode that targets corners and skirting lines.

The company states that the MopX2 can clean up to 4,000 square feet in one go. It houses a 5,200mAh battery that is advertised to deliver up to 300 minutes of runtime.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
