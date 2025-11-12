Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped to Launch on December 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could launch early next month during a dedicated event for its unveiling, according to a report. The South Korean tech giant is said to have started gearing up for the event as well, which is still a few weeks away. The Galaxy Z TriFold is said to go on sale soon after its debut. However, the company has neither confirmed the launch date nor the pricing and specifications of the handset. Moreover, it is said to pack a significantly larger battery than the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company will reportedly ship limited units of the phone, as it could be focusing on showcasing its technological capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could be Launched Early Next Month

Citing industry sources, The Chosun reports that the South Korean tech giant's first triple-folding smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, will be launched on December 5. The company has reportedly begun preparing for the launch event as well. While most details about the handset remain under wraps, the display sizes have also surfaced online. However, the technical specifications and other features will reportedly be revealed during the event. It is expected to go on sale immediately after its debut.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to sport a 6.5-inch outer display, which is said to be similar to the one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The handset will reportedly be fully unfolded to reveal a 10-inch flexible display, which could be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 368ppi pixel density, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy Z TriFold could boast a tablet-like aspect ratio.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will measure around 4.2mm in thickness when fully unfolded and about 14mm when folded. It is reportedly equipped with a 5,600 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400 mAh battery. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 also supports 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare.

While the South Korean tech giant has yet to reveal the pricing details, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be priced at KRW 4.4 million (about Rs. 2,66,000). The company reportedly plans to initially ship about 20,000 to 30,000 units of the phone. With its Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung could be trying to highlight its technological prowess and premium positioning, instead of focusing on sales and volumes.