Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know

Samsung’s new 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, its fastest yet, promises better performance, responsiveness, and multitasking.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2025 17:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series (pictured) supports 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X RAM

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in early 2026
  • All variants are tipped to feature 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM
  • Faster RAM is expected to boost performance and efficiency
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in early 2026. As with most Samsung flagships, online discussions about the lineup's potential features and specifications are gaining momentum as the launch approaches. Select models are likely to be powered by an in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC, while other regional variants are expected to use Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. A new leak now claims that the purported smartphones, alongside other key hardware upgrades, will support considerably faster RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Phones Tipped to Support Faster RAM

According to an X post by tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce), all three models, including the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will feature Samsung's latest LPDDR5X RAM running at a peak data rate of 10.7Gbps. This marks a notable jump from the 8.5Gbps memory used in the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship handset. The next-gen RAM is reportedly currently in mass production and will come with a starting capacity of 12GB across all variants.

Notably, earlier this year, the same tipster claimed that the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra could support LPDDR5X RAM with a 10.7Gbps data transfer speed. The newest leak suggests that Samsung may have decided to bring the upgrade to the entire lineup.

The new 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X memory is Samsung's fastest RAM currently available, which is expected to improve overall performance, responsiveness, and multitasking efficiency. The increased bandwidth is said to not only boost processing power but also contribute to improved system optimisation and faster data handling, enhancing both productivity and gaming performance.

In another post, the tipster claims that the higher-speed RAM will lead to noticeable improvements in camera performance in the Galaxy S26 series, allowing smoother image processing and enhanced computational photography. The improvements are expected to include quicker switching between camera lenses, smoother preview frame rates, and faster image processing. It may also help minimise errors when capturing moving subjects in portrait mode, reduce frame drops during video recording, and improve power efficiency and thermal management for more stable performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe

