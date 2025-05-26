The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons come with a few upgrades, most notably the mouse functionality that brings a new way to play select games on the hybrid console. A developer has now confirmed that the Switch 2 will support USB mice, as well. Koei Tecmo shared Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay for Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition last week and showed off USB mouse input in the game.

Switch 2 Gets USB Mouse Support

In the nearly 17-minute extended look at Switch 2 gameplay for the grand strategy title, game director and producer Michi Ryu is seen using the Joy-Con 2 controllers, first with both Joy-Cons being used for controller input and later switching the right Joy-Con to mouse input. Ryu presses the SL button on one Joy-Con and the message pops up on the top left side of the screen confirming the control mode has switched to mouse operation. Users can press the SL or SR button again to switch back to controller input.

“The mouse cursor appears, and you can play like a regular mouse,” Ryu said while showing off mouse operation with the Joy-Con 2. “The functionality is the same as in the already released Steam version, allowing for left-click, right-click, and wheel operations.”

Later in the video, Ryu connects a USB mouse to the Switch 2 and continues playing seamlessly. A confirmation message pops up again on the top left corner of the screen when the mouse is connected. “Once you connect the USB mouse, it takes priority over the Joy-Con 2,” Ryu said. Players can also perform controller operation with a Joy-Con along with the USB mouse at the same time.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, which bundles the original game released in 2022 with all post-launch DLC, is launching on the Switch 2 day one when the console releases on June 5. The game will also be available on the PS5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also confirmed to support text-to-speech and live captions in GameChat. The hybrid console is also likely to get USB keyboard support. It is worth noting that the original Nintendo Switch, too, supports both USB mice and keyboards. With Switch 2, however, mouse input will have a greater role to play as the feature is native to the new Joy-Cons.