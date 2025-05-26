Technology News
English Edition
  Nintendo Switch 2 Supports USB Input, Koei Tecmo Confirms in Gameplay Video

Nintendo Switch 2 Supports USB Input, Koei Tecmo Confirms in Gameplay Video

Switch 2 players can seamlessly swap from Joy-Con input to USB mouse controls.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 May 2025 12:24 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Supports USB Input, Koei Tecmo Confirms in Gameplay Video

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5

Highlights
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition launches June 5
  • Users can swap to mouse controls on Joy-Cons with the press of a button
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will also likely support USB keyboards
The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons come with a few upgrades, most notably the mouse functionality that brings a new way to play select games on the hybrid console. A developer has now confirmed that the Switch 2 will support USB mice, as well. Koei Tecmo shared Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay for Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition last week and showed off USB mouse input in the game.

Switch 2 Gets USB Mouse Support

In the nearly 17-minute extended look at Switch 2 gameplay for the grand strategy title, game director and producer Michi Ryu is seen using the Joy-Con 2 controllers, first with both Joy-Cons being used for controller input and later switching the right Joy-Con to mouse input. Ryu presses the SL button on one Joy-Con and the message pops up on the top left side of the screen confirming the control mode has switched to mouse operation. Users can press the SL or SR button again to switch back to controller input.

“The mouse cursor appears, and you can play like a regular mouse,” Ryu said while showing off mouse operation with the Joy-Con 2. “The functionality is the same as in the already released Steam version, allowing for left-click, right-click, and wheel operations.”

Later in the video, Ryu connects a USB mouse to the Switch 2 and continues playing seamlessly. A confirmation message pops up again on the top left corner of the screen when the mouse is connected. “Once you connect the USB mouse, it takes priority over the Joy-Con 2,” Ryu said. Players can also perform controller operation with a Joy-Con along with the USB mouse at the same time.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, which bundles the original game released in 2022 with all post-launch DLC, is launching on the Switch 2 day one when the console releases on June 5. The game will also be available on the PS5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also confirmed to support text-to-speech and live captions in GameChat. The hybrid console is also likely to get USB keyboard support. It is worth noting that the original Nintendo Switch, too, supports both USB mice and keyboards. With Switch 2, however, mouse input will have a greater role to play as the feature is native to the new Joy-Cons.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Nobunaga's Ambition
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, Koei Tecmo, Nobunagas Ambition Awakening Complete Edition
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Expands Veo 3 Video Generation Model to 71 Countries, Details Availability

