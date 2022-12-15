Technology News
Twitter to Discontinue Newsletter Product Revue in 2023 Amid Elon Musk's Interest to Buy Substack

Revue was founded seven years ago in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

By Agencies |  Updated: 15 December 2022 00:08 IST
Twitter to Discontinue Newsletter Product Revue in 2023 Amid Elon Musk's Interest to Buy Substack

Twitter bought Revue in 2021 for an undisclosed sum

Highlights
  • Twitter brought Revue for users wanting to make money from followers
  • Twitter earlier said Revue's premium features would be free for all users
  • Elon Musk said he was open to buy rival online platform Substack

Twitter said on Wednesday it will discontinue its newsletter product Revue next year, days after owner Elon Musk said he was open to buying rival online publishing platform Substack.

The social media platform bought Revue in 2021 for an undisclosed sum amid a larger boom for newsletters during the pandemic, and as it sought to attract users who wanted to make money from their followers.

At the time, Twitter had said Revue's premium features would be free for all users and that it would lower the paid newsletter fee to help writers retain more of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

"This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you," Twitter said in a post to users.

"We'll cut to the chase: from January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account. On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted."

Revue was founded seven years ago in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

In August last year, Twitter launched a way for newsletter creators to add a subscribe button directly on their Twitter Profiles. As of now the Revue Subscription Button is only available for a test group on Android and Web.

In other news, Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

 

 

Further reading: Twitter, Revue, Substack, Elon Musk
