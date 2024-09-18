Technology News
English Edition

Instagram Teen Accounts With Enhanced Safety Features for Younger Users Launched

Instagram is tightening messaging and content restrictions for teenagers while limiting interactions to known accounts on the platform.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2024 12:36 IST
Instagram Teen Accounts With Enhanced Safety Features for Younger Users Launched

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Julia M Cameron

Teenagers above the age of 16 can relax some restrictions with a parent's permission

Highlights
  • Instagram Teen Accounts are rolling out to younger users on the platform
  • Parents will also get access to new supervision features
  • The new Instagram Teen Accounts will roll out globally in January 2025
Advertisement

Instagram Teen Accounts were announced on Tuesday as the latest attempt to keep younger users safe on the Meta owned photo and video sharing platform. The new Teen Accounts include protections that are enabled by default and only users above the age of 16 will be able to reduce the degree of safety extended to their Instagram account. Parents or guardians will also see who has been messaging their teenagers over a seven-day period and set daily time limits or block the app from being used for a particular duration.

Instagram Teen Accounts Introduced With Default Restrictions

According to Meta, the new Teen Accounts for Instagram will be enabled by default for teenagers on the platform, forcing them to use private accounts. This means that users under 18 will have to manually approve each person who sends them a follower request.

Instagram will only allow teens to receive messages from people they are connected to or accounts that they already follow. Similarly, they can only be mentioned or tagged by an account they follow, while the Hidden Words feature will filter out the unwanted comments from comments and messages.

teen accounts instagram Instagram Teen Accounts

Parental controls for Instagram Teen Accounts
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Sensitive content restrictions — a feature available to all users on Instagram — will be set to the most restrictive setting, filtering out violent videos or ones that promote cosmetic procedures from the Explore and Reels sections, according to the company. 

Sleep mode will be turned on by default between 10pm and 7am, muting notifications and messages. This is a feature that can also be enabled on any account on Instagram. Meanwhile, a reminder will be shown to teenagers after using the app for over an hour. 

Improved Parental Controls for Teen Accounts 

Parents can also opt to receive more insights into their teenagers' time spent on Instagram, via the supervision feature on the app. It will show who the younger users have messaged over the past week (this includes reactions and replies to stories and notes) without displaying the actual message content.

The service will also show parents an overview of the content topics chosen by a teenager on Instagram. Usage timers can also be set on the app, blocking access after a specified time limit. On the other hand, parents can also block Instagram use during a specific time period, according to the company.

Instagram Teen Accounts Rollout Timeline

The company says that teenagers in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US who sign up for Instagram will now be placed into Teen Accounts, while users under the age of 16 who already have an account will be moved into the new experience next week. Younger users in the EU will be switched to Teen Accounts later this year and other regions will follow in January 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram Teen Accounts, Instagram, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi 14T Series to Come With AI-Powered Circle to Search and Other Features: Report
Instagram Teen Accounts With Enhanced Safety Features for Younger Users Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  4. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
  5. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  6. Samsung Begins Pre-Reservation of Upcoming Flagship Galaxy Tablets in India
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  8. Google Will Soon Make It Easier to Detect AI-Generated Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  2. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  3. Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  4. Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Fifth Generation With AR Capabilities, 45-Minutes of Battery Life Unveiled
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 With Up to 27 Days Battery Life Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model
  8. Mars Gravity Maps Shows Strange Hidden Structures Underneath the Surface
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA's 'Breakthrough Device' Tag for Implant Aimed at Restoring Vision
  10. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Be in Development, Leaked Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »