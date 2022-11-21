Technology News
loading

Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension

Elon Musk posted and deleted a tweet that depicted Twitter as a drug that Donald Trump will be sorely tempted to return to.

By Vlad Savov, Bloomberg |  Updated: 21 November 2022 15:57 IST
Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension

Photo Credit: Youtube/ Kanye West

Twitter has been setting new highs for user numbers under Musk’s leadership

Highlights
  • Kanye West test tweet sent out from iPhone
  • Artist's suspension was due to an antisemitic tweet
  • Kanye West agreed to buy social media platform Parler

American musician Ye has returned to Twitter after a two-week hiatus from the social network, and new owner Elon Musk welcomed him back on the platform. Posting from an iPhone on Sunday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West first tested that he was still unblocked — his account had been temporarily suspended and restored at the end of October, which Musk said was not his decision — before following up with “Shalom”. Ye's earlier suspension had been due to an antisemitic tweet. The hip hop artist last month agreed to buy social media platform Parler, embraced by conservatives as an alternative to Twitter.

Musk responded positively to Ye's initial tweet, tweeting “Don't kill what ye hate, Save what ye love.”

Twitter's new leader, who's also chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX, spent the weekend polling his followers on the platform whether to restore the access of Donald Trump, the former US president who was permanently suspended following the Jan. 6 breaching of the US capitol. Some 52 percent responded in the affirmative and Trump is now clear to return — though he's responded saying that he'll stick to his own social network, Truth Social.

Musk posted and deleted a tweet that depicted Twitter as a drug that Trump will be sorely tempted to return to. The billionaire Twitter owner's courtship of the network's controversial figures — beside himself — threatens to further alienate advertisers, who have been wary about associating their brands with the service in recent times.

Twitter has been setting new highs for user numbers under Musk's leadership, which has attracted attention for abrupt job cuts, equivocation on product changes and an ultimatum to employees to either stay for a new “hardcore” work culture or leave.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Kanye West, Ye, Donald Trump, US, Twitter
Oppo Reno 9 Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera With OIS, 32-Megapixel AF Selfie Camera
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Details Emerge
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores
  2. Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Listed for Sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Cash Slated for Legalisation Next Year in Island Nation Saint Kitts and Nevis
  5. FTX Crisis Explains Need to Bring Crypto World Within Regulatory Framework: Bank of England
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won't Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
  7. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Guwahati, Connectivity to Roll Out Across City in Phased Manner
  8. Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension
  9. Oppo Reno 9 Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera With OIS, 32-Megapixel AF Selfie Camera
  10. Ather Energy Details Tamil Nadu Expansion Plan, Will Set Up 150 Fast-Charging Grids Across State
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.