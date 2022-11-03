Technology News
loading

Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk said creating a clear process for reinstating accounts would take at least a few more weeks.

By Reuters |  Updated: 3 November 2022 10:34 IST
Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk has said that Twitter should not permanently ban users

Highlights
  • Elon Musk held a call with several civil rights organizations on Tuesday
  • He has claimed that Twitter will create a content moderation council
  • Elon Musk would like civil society groups to join the council

Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has "a clear process for doing so," Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Creating such a process would take at least a few more weeks, Musk tweeted. The new timeline implies Trump will not return in time for the midterm elections on November 8.

Twitter users, advertisers, and its own employees have been watching closely for signs of what Musk will do in his first week as Twitter's owner. The Tesla chief executive has previously said Twitter should not permanently ban users and that he would reverse the ban on Trump, who was suspended for risk of further incitement of violence after the US Capitol riot last year.

Musk's tweets came after he held a call with several civil rights organizations including Color of Change, the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP on Tuesday.

During the call, Musk committed to upholding Twitter's content moderation policies and enforcement around election integrity, said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, in an interview.

Musk also reiterated in his tweet on Wednesday that Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."

The billionaire expressed during the call that he would like the civil society groups to join the council, Robinson said, adding the discussions were still at an early stage.

"Actions will speak louder than words," he said. "The issues that were addressed in this meeting were just the tip of the iceberg."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter
Elon Musk Faces Questions From Advertisers Over Twitter Free-for-All After Takeover

Related Stories

Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. How Intel Designed Its 13th Gen Core CPUs and Learns What Users Want
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberattacks Being Fuelled by Ukraine War, Geopolitics, EU Cybersecurity Agency Says
  2. Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
  3. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say
  5. EU Said to Draft Propose Rules for Airbnb, Rental Firms to Share Data With Authorities Next Week
  6. Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
  7. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  8. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  9. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  10. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.