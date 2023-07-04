Technology News

Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August

Charging for TweetDeck could boost Twitter's revenue — the firm has struggled to retain advertising revenue under Elon Musk's ownership.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2023 07:44 IST
Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features

Highlights
  • TweetDeck was previously free and is widely used by businesses
  • The change will take effect in 30 days
  • Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their Twitter account

Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday. The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.

Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. It was unclear if Twitter will charge users for both the new and old version of TweetDeck. Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organisations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.

The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day "to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."

His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users on Twitter, and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Individuals must pay $8 (roughly Rs. 700) per month to verify their account, while organisations pay $1,000 (roughly Rs. 7,000) per month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tweetdeck, Twitter, Twitter Blue, Twitter verification
Microsoft Likely to Face EU Antitrust Investigation in Coming Months
Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users

Related Stories

Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  7. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  10. Fire-Boltt Combat Rugged Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Antitrust Body to Announce Decision on Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal on August 7
  2. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
  4. Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August
  5. Microsoft Likely to Face EU Antitrust Investigation in Coming Months
  6. Tesla's Plug Made Compulsory in Kentucky for EV Charging Companies
  7. Apple Urges US Court to Undo Antitrust Order on App Store in Epic Games Case
  8. Samsung Display Sues Chinese Rival Over Alleged Patent Violation on iPhones
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman
  10. Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.