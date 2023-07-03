Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits

Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits

Mastodon's active user base increased by 110,000 over the last day, platform’s creator Eugen Rochko said.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2023 17:33 IST
Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Battenhall

Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is installed on thousands of computer servers

Highlights
  • Musk announced new limits on the number of posts one can read in a day
  • Mastodon has similar features to Twitter but is decentralised
  • Musk took over Twitter in October 2022

Turmoil at Twitter following new limits to the amount of posts users can see appears to be driving a surge in activity at Mastodon, a German rival that prides itself on its decentralised, user-driven structure.

"Looks like Mastodon's active user base has increased by 110K (110,000) over the last day. Not bad," Eugen Rochko, creator and chief executive of Mastodon, wrote on the platform late on Sunday.

"I would prefer it if Elon Musk was destroying his site during the work week. This isn't the first time," another post from Rochko read.

On Saturday, Twitter boss Elon Musk announced new limits on the number of posts accounts can read in a day. Previously, he had expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

Musk took over Twitter in October 2022. Since then, his erratic management style has prompted some users and advertisers to turn away from the site.

Mastodon has similar features to Twitter but rather than being controlled by one company, it is installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

On Monday, marketing industry professionals said Musk's move to temporarily cap how many posts Twitter users can read on the social media site could undermine efforts by the company's new Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino to attract advertisers.

Yaccarino has sought to repair relationships with advertisers who pulled away from the site after Musk bought it last year, the Financial Times reported last week.

The limits are "remarkably bad" for users and advertisers already shaken by the "chaos" Musk has brought to the platform, Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, said on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Mastodon, Elon Musk
Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased

Related Stories

Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  7. Here's How Much the New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Model May Cost in India
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Debut With Bigger Batteries, Faster Charging
  9. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
  2. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sending HD Quality Videos on iOS and Android, Material-You Design for Pop-Up Alerts
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC Version India Launch Confirmed for July
  5. Disney Speedstorm to Release as Full Free-to-Play Game on September 28
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G Specifications, Price Leaked; Could Debut Later This Month: Report
  7. Tecno Phantom V Flip Clamshell Foldable Spotted on FCC; Battery and Charging Details Hinted: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online; Could Feature Exynos 1280 SoC
  9. Japan Said to Be Leaning Towards Softer Rules for AI Regulation Than EU
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 10: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.