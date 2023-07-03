Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means

Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means

Elon Musk has said that limit will "soon" increase to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified and 500 for new unverified.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2023 22:08 IST
Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means

Elon Musk said the limits would help tackle scraping vast amounts of data from Twitter by almost everyone

Highlights
  • Users cannot view tweets without logging in to the platform
  • Verified accounts can now read 6,000 posts per day
  • The limits especially impact accounts run by informational agencies

Elon Musk's Twitter has put a temporary limit on the number of tweets that users can see each day, a move that has sparked some backlash and could undermine the social network's efforts to attract advertisers.

The limit, imposed to "address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation", is the latest change by Twitter, which was last year acquired by Musk for $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,60,550 crore). 

What does the latest change mean and what are the alternatives to Twitter?

How do the changes impact users?

Users cannot view tweets without logging in to the platform. Verified accounts can now read 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts and new un-verified accounts 300 posts. After that, users will get a message that says, "rate limit exceeded".

Musk has said that limit will "soon" increase to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified and 500 for new unverified.

He has been pushing to make Twitter's overhauled verified service more attractive. Musk made Twitter verified — special badges that were earlier given to notable profiles — a paid subscription and introduced tiers like gray, blue and golden badges.

Why did Musk put the limit?

Musk said the limits would help tackle scraping vast amounts of data from Twitter by almost everyone — from AI companies and startups to tech behemoths. 

"It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup's outrageous valuation," he said in a tweet. 

The technology behind generative AI tools such as ChatGPT is trained on massive amounts of data taken from the internet that helps produce everything from poems to pictures.

What are users saying?

Several Twitter users complained, with "#TwitterDown" and "RIP Twitter" trending on the social network website over the past couple of days. 

The limits especially impact accounts run by informational agencies, journalists and monitoring services as they rely on reviewing thousands of tweets every day. 

The National Weather Service said it may be unable to see tweeted reports of severe weather and associated damage, and asked subscribers to use its office telephone numbers instead.

What are the alternatives?

Twitter-like platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon are the main alternatives. They saw a surge in users and activity soon after Musk announced the limits.

Bluesky, launched by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and now in the beta mode, said it saw "record high traffic" on Saturday and that it was temporarily pausing new sign-ups. 

Mastodon also saw its active user base swell by 110,000 on that day, its creator and CEO Eugen Rochko said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Mastodon, tweets
Realme GT Neo 6 Design, Specifications Leaked, Could sport Triple Rear Camera Setup: Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  6. Fire-Boltt Combat Rugged Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Renders Suggests Familiar Design, Few Changes
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means
  2. Realme GT Neo 6 Design, Specifications Leaked, Could sport Triple Rear Camera Setup: Details
  3. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped; Could Launch Soon: Report
  4. Jio Bharat Phones for 2G-Mukt Bharat to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  5. Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
  8. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sending HD Quality Videos on iOS and Android, Material-You Design for Pop-Up Alerts
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC Version India Launch Confirmed for July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.