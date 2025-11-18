Technology News
WhatsApp for iOS Finally Begins Testing Multi-Account Support With Seamless Switching

WhatsApp will soon let iOS users access personal and work accounts on one device, improving convenience and organisation without compromising security.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 19:04 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Finally Begins Testing Multi-Account Support With Seamless Switching

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp added support for adding multiple accounts on Android in October 2023

Highlights
  • Feature available to select testers on beta version 25.34.10.72
  • Quick switching is enabled with shortcuts and an Account List menu
  • Each account gets separate chats and privacy settings
WhatsApp is testing multi-account support on iOS, as it prepares to bring a feature requested by users who want to access WhatsApp using more one phone number on the same device. Support for multiple accounts will allow iPhone users to add and switch to a second WhatsApp account on the same app, offering a level of flexibility previously limited to Android or to workarounds like using WhatsApp Business. Each account will maintain its own chats, notifications and privacy settings, and switching will happen instantly without logging out the other account.

WhatsApp Beta for iOS Introduces Initial Support for Multiple Accounts

The option is available to select testers who have installed WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.34.10.72, on their iPhone following earlier development builds, according to a post by feature tracker WABetaInfo. A new Account List section in the app's settings reportedly allows users to add up to two accounts, whether it is a new number, an existing WhatsApp account or a companion account linked via QR code. All data, including chat backups and privacy controls, remains separate for each profile.

WhatsApp has also reportedly updated how notifications work. Alerts appear even if the message arrives on an inactive account, and each notification clearly identifies which account received it, the report added. Users can switch accounts through the Account List or by using shortcuts such as pressing and holding the Settings tab or double-tapping it. A small toast notification confirms the switch.

The multi-account feature also supports App Lock (with Face ID, Touch ID or passcode authentication) when switching to a locked account, according to WABetaInfo. Accounts can be removed through the Settings menu and added again later, with WhatsApp remembering previously used phone numbers for quicker login.

WhatsApp will eventually offer iPhone users a more streamlined way to manage both personal and work numbers in one app, ensuring better organisation and convenience without compromising security. The feature is currently limited to a small group of iOS beta testers, with a broader rollout expected in future updates. 

Notably, WhatsApp began testing multi-account support on Android in 2023, and the feature has since become widely available. After the company fully rolled out support for multi-account access, Android users could add a second number directly in the app without using app cloning, third-party tools or a separate phone. This functionality will soon make its way to WhatsApp on iOS, with a future update.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iOS Beta, WhatsApp Multi-Account support, WhatsApp, iOS
