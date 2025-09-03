Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen in Leaked Video With Redesigned Camera Module; Analyst Says Foldable iPhone to Launch in 2026

iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a new telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 14:57 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen in Leaked Video With Redesigned Camera Module; Analyst Says Foldable iPhone to Launch in 2026

iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured) has a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely launch on September 9
  • The handset may be powered by an A19 Pro chipset with 12GB of RAM
  • The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a dedicated Camera Button
Apple is set to host its next 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. A brief hands-on video has surfaced, reportedly showing the rear camera module of the Pro Max variant. If the leak is genuine, the phone will likely come with a considerable redesign over the existing iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the launch timeline of Apple's first foldable smartphone and its foldable tablet has been suggested.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Likely to Feature a Large Camera Module

A hands-on video, claiming to show the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the production line, has been shared in a Weibo post by tipster Ice Universe. It shows a redesigned large rear camera island. Instead of the squarish island on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the leaked image shows a raised, rectangular module. Its worth noting that the leaked image could be of a dummy unit, and the design of the final product may vary slightly.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to sport a new telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom support. The handset may feature an additional Camera Control button. It may include a new vapour cooling system and an A19 Pro chipset with 12GB of RAM. It is also likely to support wireless reverse charging.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Pro Max handset, alongside other iPhone 17 series models, on September 9, at its 'Awe Dropping' event.

Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPad Timeline Leaked

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to release a foldable iPhone in 2026, with a foldable iPad set to follow in 2028. The analyst says that both devices are expected to feature ultra-thin cover glass, a rumour that has been circulating for some time. Corning is said to supply the glass, while General Interface Solutions (GIS) will work alongside Corning on cutting, corner treatment, quality checks, packaging, and shipping.

Kuo also predicts that Apple will sell between 8 and 10 million foldable iPhone models in 2026, with sales potentially reaching up to 25 million in 2027. The foldable device with the larger screen, that is, the foldable iPad, is expected to perform less strongly in the market, as the analyst notes it will be priced "significantly higher" than the foldable iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPad, Apple, iPhone 17 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen in Leaked Video With Redesigned Camera Module; Analyst Says Foldable iPhone to Launch in 2026
