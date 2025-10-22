Apple refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2025) and the iPad Pro with its latest M5 chipset last week. The two products are now available for purchase in India and global markets. As per the company, the new laptop is designed to offer up to 3.5 times better AI and up to 1.6 times improved graphics performance. Meanwhile, Apple's newest flagship tablet comes with up to a 13-inch display.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) Price in India, Availability

The price of MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) in India begins at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Its 1TB storage model costs Rs. 1,89,900. Meanwhile, the higher-end configuration with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 2,09,900. Customers can further customise the laptop with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of onboard storage at an additional cost.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) is available in two colour options — Silver and Space Black, via Apple's website, offline Apple retail stores, and other retailers.

Apple offers instant savings of up to Rs. 10,000 on select Mac models when purchasing them using eligible bank cards at the Apple store. This offer is valid on EMI and no-cost EMI transactions.

iPad Pro With M5 Chip Price in India, Availability

According to Apple, the iPad Pro with M5 Chip price in India starts at Rs. 99,990 for the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB of onboard storage. The Wi-Fi+Cellular option begins at Rs. 1,19,900. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular variants of the 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 Chip start at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Customers can customise the tablet with up to 2TB of onboard storage. The company also offers a nano-texture display option with the 1TB and 2TB storage models of the iPad Pro with M5 Chip.

The tablet is available for purchase in Silver and Space Black colour options via Apple's website, offline Apple retail stores, and other retailers.

As per the company, there is an instant cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 to be availed of on transactions made with eligible cards. Further, those who do not want to pay the full price of the iPad upfront can leverage a no-cost EMI offer for 12 months.