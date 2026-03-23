Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple's Entry Level iPad with A18 Chip, Apple Intelligence Support Expected to Launch in H1 2026: Gurman

Apple's Entry-Level iPad with A18 Chip, Apple Intelligence Support Expected to Launch in H1 2026: Gurman

The design of the refreshed iPad is likely to remain unchanged.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 14:12 IST
Apple's Entry-Level iPad with A18 Chip, Apple Intelligence Support Expected to Launch in H1 2026: Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad (2025) is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New base iPad could debut around April or May this year
  • Next iPad may bring Apple Intelligence support to base model
  • New iPad could focus mainly on performance improvements
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its entry-level iPad, with the next version expected to launch in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The update is likely aimed at bringing Apple's most affordable tablet closer to the rest of its iPad lineup, especially in terms of performance and newer software features. While specific details are still limited, the upcoming model is expected to follow Apple's typical approach of making gradual, hardware-focused improvements rather than introducing major changes.

Apple's Existing iPad With A16 Chip Lacks Apple Intelligence Support

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new iPad remains on track for a release tied to the iOS 26.4 software release cycle, suggesting a possible debut by April, though it could extend into May depending on production timelines.

The next iPad update is likely to centre on a chip upgrade, with Apple expected to switch from the A16 to the newer A18. This should speed up the device's performance, while also enabling support for Apple Intelligence, which is currently missing on the company's most affordable iPad.

Apple has already updated its higher-end iPads earlier this year, so this refresh would bring the base model in line with the rest of the lineup in terms of AI features. The journalist also added that the base iPad was always scheduled to launch after the iPad Air, and while delays could stem from supply, inventory or marketing factors, the device is still expected this year, with hardware ready.

The design of the refreshed iPad is likely to remain unchanged. There is some speculation about Apple introducing its own modem and networking hardware as well.

The iPad (2025), starting in India at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, and features 12-megapixel rear and front cameras with Centre Stage, runs on iPadOS 18, and supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G and 4G LTE (on cellular models). The device also includes a fingerprint sensor and packs a 28.93Wh battery with up to 10 hours of claimed video playback.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad 2026, iPad 12th Gen, iPad Air, iPad, A18 Chip, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V70 FE India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Apple's Entry-Level iPad with A18 Chip, Apple Intelligence Support Expected to Launch in H1 2026: Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  2. Vivo V70 FE to Launch in India Soon With This 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Said to Get Pricier as Storage Costs Rise
  4. Realme 16 5G Will Launch in India Soon With This Camera Setup
  5. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Listed on TENAA With Design and Key Features
  6. Here's When Apple's Entry-Level iPad with an A18 Chip Might Arrive
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Seen With Repair-Friendly Design in Teardown Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X8 Pro Series With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Apple's Entry-Level iPad with A18 Chip, Apple Intelligence Support Expected to Launch in H1 2026: Gurman
  3. Realme 16 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Set to Launch in India Soon via Flipkart
  4. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Teardown Video Confirms the Smartphone Has a Repair-Friendly Design
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Timeline Confirmed as Company Teases Find X9s Pro Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets AirDrop Support via Quick Share in South Korea Ahead of Global Expansion
  8. Oppo K14 Turbo, Oppo K14 Turbo Pro Key Specifications and Design Spotted on Certification Database
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 6.8-inch 165Hz Display
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Prices Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »