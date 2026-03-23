Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its entry-level iPad, with the next version expected to launch in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The update is likely aimed at bringing Apple's most affordable tablet closer to the rest of its iPad lineup, especially in terms of performance and newer software features. While specific details are still limited, the upcoming model is expected to follow Apple's typical approach of making gradual, hardware-focused improvements rather than introducing major changes.

Apple's Existing iPad With A16 Chip Lacks Apple Intelligence Support

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new iPad remains on track for a release tied to the iOS 26.4 software release cycle, suggesting a possible debut by April, though it could extend into May depending on production timelines.

The next iPad update is likely to centre on a chip upgrade, with Apple expected to switch from the A16 to the newer A18. This should speed up the device's performance, while also enabling support for Apple Intelligence, which is currently missing on the company's most affordable iPad.

Apple has already updated its higher-end iPads earlier this year, so this refresh would bring the base model in line with the rest of the lineup in terms of AI features. The journalist also added that the base iPad was always scheduled to launch after the iPad Air, and while delays could stem from supply, inventory or marketing factors, the device is still expected this year, with hardware ready.

The design of the refreshed iPad is likely to remain unchanged. There is some speculation about Apple introducing its own modem and networking hardware as well.

The iPad (2025), starting in India at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, and features 12-megapixel rear and front cameras with Centre Stage, runs on iPadOS 18, and supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G and 4G LTE (on cellular models). The device also includes a fingerprint sensor and packs a 28.93Wh battery with up to 10 hours of claimed video playback.