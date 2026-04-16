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Apple's OLED iPad Air to Launch in 2027, Samsung Display to Begin Production Soon: Report

Samsung Display is expected to take a leading role in upcoming devices such as the iPad Air, iPad mini, and future MacBook Pro models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 11:10 IST
Apple's OLED iPad Air to Launch in 2027, Samsung Display to Begin Production Soon: Report

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iPhone Air (2026) arrived with a Liquid Retina IPS display

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Highlights
  • Apple is expected to expand OLED across its tablet lineup
  • iPad Air may shift to OLED with lower-cost panels
  • Samsung may lead OLED supply for upcoming Apple devices
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Apple may bring an OLED display to the iPad Air in 2027, marking a notable shift in its mid-range tablet lineup if the reported plans materialise. Samsung Display is said to begin panel production as early as late 2026 or early 2027 to support this transition. The move signals Apple's continued push to expand OLED beyond its premium devices, while also aiming to balance improved display quality with costs in a segment that typically sees higher sales volumes than the Pro models.

Samsung Display Expected to Lead Supply for iPad Air Next Year

According to a report from ETNews citing industry sources, Apple is preparing to launch the next iPad Air in the first half of 2027, likely around March or May. Samsung Display is expected to supply the OLED panels and could start mass production toward the end of this year or in January next year to meet that timeline.

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This move would be an important step in Apple's plan to bring OLED displays across its tablet range. The iPad Pro already made the switch in 2024, and the iPad Mini is expected to follow soon. If the iPad Air also moves to OLED, the standard iPad would be the only model left using an LCD panel.

The report suggests the iPad Air will use a lower-cost OLED panel compared to the iPad Pro. It is expected to feature a single-stack emissive layer, LTPS TFT technology, and a hybrid substrate. This setup should help Apple keep manufacturing costs under control and avoid a sharp increase in pricing.

The iPad Air is claimed to typically sell in higher volumes than the iPad Pro. Apple is therefore likely to focus on balancing improved display quality with affordability, according to the report. The move also comes after reports that the OLED iPad Pro saw weaker demand than expected, partly due to its higher price.

Samsung Display and LG Display currently share OLED panel supply for the iPad Pro, but Samsung is expected to take a leading role for upcoming devices such as the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and future MacBook Pro models, the report noted.

The report further added that market forecasts indicate strong growth in OLED tablet demand over the next few years. Shipments are projected to rise steadily through 2027, with Apple expected to account for a large share of that demand as it expands OLED across more devices. This timeline is still based on supply chain information, and Apple has not confirmed it yet, but several reports suggest 2027 is the earliest we could see an OLED iPad Air.

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Further reading: iPad AIr, OLED, iPad Air OLED, Samsung Display, Samsung, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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