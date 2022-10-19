Apple might try to breathe new life into the iPad with a foldable design
Apple could launch a foldable tablet in 2024 before it brings a foldable iPhone to the market. Analyst firm CCS Insights made this prediction on Tuesday in its annual report. The firm expects the Cupertino company to ditch the trend of foldable smartphones, and instead bring a premium iPad with a flexible display. This approach seems to be contrary to the strategy of other smartphone companies like Samsung, which has released four generations of its foldable Galaxy Z Fold smartphone.
CCS Insights mentioned in its 'Predictions for 2023 and Beyond' that Apple will bring a foldable iPad to the market in 2024 before it attempts to launch a foldable iPhone. This new tablet with a flexible display is expected to be in the 'super-premium' price range.
Chief of Research at CCS Insight Ben Wood told CNBC in an interview that releasing a foldable iPhone could be a high-risk move for the Cupertino company. Apple might have to set the price of this foldable iPhone around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,06,000) to prevent it from affecting the sale of other existing models. In comparison, the current top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900.
According to a recent report, Apple has acquired a patent for a foldable display with self-healing properties. This groundbreaking technology is said to enable a display to recover from scratches and even dents. The healing material is believed to be made of elastomer. This layer could be present either in the flexible region of the display or underneath the full display. The report also claims that the self-healing will take place without prompting.
