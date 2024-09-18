Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI Centric Lab in Bengaluru

Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI-Centric Lab in Bengaluru

Lenovo said it aims to make 50,000 AI rack servers and 2,400 graphic processing unit (GPU) servers annually at the plant in Puducherry.

Updated: 18 September 2024 14:12 IST
Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI-Centric Lab in Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Reuters

Lenovo already makes laptops, notebooks and personal computers at its Puducherry plant

Highlights
  • AI servers will not only be for local consumption but also for exports
  • Lenovo will make AI servers at its Puducherry plant
  • AI hardware is expected to corner 12 percent of the global AI market
Advertisement

China's Lenovo Group will start making artificial intelligence (AI) servers at its plant in southern India and opened an AI servers-focussed R&D lab in the tech hub of Bengaluru, the electronics hardware maker said on Tuesday.

Lenovo said it aims to make 50,000 AI rack servers and 2,400 graphic processing unit (GPU) servers, which are designed specifically for resource-heavy tasks like machine learning, annually at the plant in Puducherry.

"The servers are not only for local consumption but also for exports," Amar Babu, president of Asia Pacific at Lenovo, told Reuters.

He declined to disclose any investment or hiring targets for the R&D lab or the Puducherry plant, at which Lenovo already makes laptops, notebooks and personal computers (PCs).

The demand for GPUs or AI chips has skyrocketed since the generative AI wave that kicked off in late 2023, boosting the fortunes of the likes of Nvidia and AMD.

AI hardware is expected to corner 12 percent of the global AI market, which is to nearly triple to $380 billion in 2027, according to a Nasscom-BCG report released earlier this year.

Lenovo, which gets about 47% of its revenue from its non-PC businesses, follows the likes of Apple, Foxconn and Dell in increasing manufacturing capacity in India, in part to lower their dependence on China.

India too has been luring companies, including tech-focussed ones, by providing manufacturing-linked incentives.

While the AI-server manufacturing plan is not linked to any government incentive scheme, its partnership with India's Dixon Technologies to make PCs and Motorola phones does take advantage such schemes, said Babu.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo, AI, India, AI Servers
Google Working on Bringing Cross-Platform Chat Encryption 'As Soon as Possible' After iOS 18 Adds RCS Support

Related Stories

Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI-Centric Lab in Bengaluru
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  4. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
  5. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  6. Samsung Begins Pre-Reservation of Upcoming Flagship Galaxy Tablets in India
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  8. Google Will Soon Make It Easier to Detect AI-Generated Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  2. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  3. Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  4. Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Fifth Generation With AR Capabilities, 45-Minutes of Battery Life Unveiled
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 With Up to 27 Days Battery Life Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model
  8. Mars Gravity Maps Shows Strange Hidden Structures Underneath the Surface
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA's 'Breakthrough Device' Tag for Implant Aimed at Restoring Vision
  10. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Be in Development, Leaked Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »