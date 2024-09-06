Technology News
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 packs an 84Wh battery with 65W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 16:15 IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 comes with 14-inch WUXGA multi touch display

Highlights
  • IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Slim 5X are armed with a 57Wh battery
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 include two Dolby Atmos speakers
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x as the name suggests has a 1.48 kilogram weight
Lenovo has launched a trio of Windows laptops — ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Slim 5X — at the IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The latest laptops run on Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset and have Copilot+ designation that offers access to several AI features. The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 has an 84Wh battery while the IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Slim 5X are equipped with a 57Wh battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x Price

The price of Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 will start from EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 76,400). It will be available for purchase from next month in a single Luna Grey finish.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x will go official later this month with starting price tags of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 93,200) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 83,800) , respectively. The former is offered in a Luna grey colourway while the latter will be available in Abyss Blue and Cloud Grey shades.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 Specifications

Lenovo's new ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is armed with an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus CPU with integrated Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for accelerating AI tasks. It packs up to 32GB storage and up to 1TB SSD storage. Users can choose between two 16-inch screens — a WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with 350nits and a WUXGA IPS display — with 300nits with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Copilot+ PC ships with up to Windows 11 Pro.

lenovo thinkbook 16 gen 7 Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

Designed for working professionals, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 boasts a full-HD RGB camera with a webcam privacy shutter. It packs an 84Wh battery with 65W charging support via USB Type-C port. The battery is claimed to deliver multi-day battery life on a single charge.

Other key features of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 include two Dolby Atmos speakers, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a Kensington lock, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The laptop also includes two 10Gbps USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports (5Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone and microphone combo port, and a four-in-one SD card reader.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 measures 356.4 x 248.4 x 16.7mm and weighs 1.82 kilograms.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 Specifications

Both Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x and IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 run on the newly launched Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). They have a Windows 11 operating system and feature a full-HD RGB camera with a privacy shutter. The two ideaPad models sport a pair of 2W speakers and have Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They have a 57Wh battery.

lenovo ideapad 5x slim Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits peak brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate. This convertible Copilot+ PC is packed with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The convertible laptop has two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has MIL-STD-810H rated durability and it measures 313 x 227 x17.5mm and weighs 1.5 kilograms.

lenovo ideapad 5x 2 in 1 IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

Lenovo
Photo Credit: Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

 

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5x packs up to 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate and TÜV low blue light certification. The Copilot PC+PC features a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. It has a MIL-STD-810H durability rating as well.

The IdeaPad Slim 5x as the name suggests has a 1.48-kilogram lightweight build, it measures 312 x 221 x16.9mm.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
