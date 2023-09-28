Lenovo Tab M11 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Lenovo Tab M10, which was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 10.61-inch LCD (1200 x 2000) display, and a 7,700mAh battery. Now, a new report has surfaced that has leaked the design renders of the purported Lenovo Tab M11 along with its complete specifications. The leaked design renders also hint at the colour options that the Lenovo Tab M11 could be available in.

According to a report by Windows Report, the Lenovo Tab M11 is expected to launch with a few improvements over its preceding model. It is said to sport an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. The tablet will reportedly be available in two colour options - Luna Grey and Seafoam Green. The leaked renders also suggest these colour options. The tablet is also seen with a Pen and a Folio case, although those items are unlikely to ship in the box and will likely need to be purchased separately.

In terms of cameras, a singular rear camera unit is seen inside a rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit on the back panel of the Lenovo Tab M11. Alongside the Lenovo logo, the tablet is also seen with the Dolby Atmos branding.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and come with three RAM options - 4GB, 8GB or 12GB. The tablet is said to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage that will be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is likely to ship with Android 13 and receive two major OS upgrades.

Lenovo's tablet is also said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life with support for 5V/2A charging adapter. With a height of 16mm, the purported Lenovo Tab M11 will weigh 466 grams according to the report.

