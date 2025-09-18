Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 23 in India. Multiple consumer electronic items, including smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, tablets, headphones, and audio devices from leading brands, will be offered at affordable rates during the upcoming sale. Unlike other customers, Amazon Prime members won't have to wait, as they get a 24-hour head start with early access to the sale starting September 22. Now, the e-commerce website is offering some early deals on popular tablets. Models like OnePlus Pad 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Apple iPad 11 are available at discounted prices, as part of the early deals on the e-commerce platform.

Ahead of the sale event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is available for Rs. 35,999 on Amazon, significantly down from its original price of Rs. 81,999. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is also discounted to Rs. 30,999 from the original price of Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, Apple's iPad 11 with the A16 chip is also part of the sale, and the iPad Air 3 is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 50,000 instead of Rs. 59,900, though the exact pricing hasn't been revealed yet.

Customers can avail extra savings with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, along with additional cashback via Amazon Pay. ICICI Bank credit card users are also eligible for special discounts. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of exchange offers by trading in their old tablets. There are no-cost EMI options as well.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Early Deals on Tablets

