Amazon Sale 2025: iPad 11, OnePlus Pad 3, Xiaomi Pad 7, More Listed With Discounts

Customers can avail up to 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and debit card transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 18:16 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: iPad 11, OnePlus Pad 3, Xiaomi Pad 7, More Listed With Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Prime members get exclusive 24-hour early access

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin next week
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is currently available for Rs. 35,999 on Amazon
  • iPad Air 3 is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 50,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 23 in India. Multiple consumer electronic items, including smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, tablets, headphones, and audio devices from leading brands, will be offered at affordable rates during the upcoming sale. Unlike other customers, Amazon Prime members won't have to wait, as they get a 24-hour head start with early access to the sale starting September 22. Now, the e-commerce website is offering some early deals on popular tablets. Models like OnePlus Pad 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Apple iPad 11 are available at discounted prices, as part of the early deals on the e-commerce platform. 

Ahead of the sale event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is available for Rs. 35,999 on Amazon, significantly down from its original price of Rs. 81,999. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is also discounted to Rs. 30,999 from the original price of Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, Apple's iPad 11 with the A16 chip is also part of the sale, and the iPad Air 3 is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 50,000 instead of Rs. 59,900, though the exact pricing hasn't been revealed yet. 

Customers can avail extra savings with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, along with additional cashback via Amazon Pay.  ICICI Bank credit card users are also eligible for special discounts. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of exchange offers by trading in their old tablets. There are no-cost EMI options as well. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Early Deals on Tablets

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Pad 3 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Rs. 81,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Apple iPad 11 (A16 chip) Rs. 34,900 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
Redmi Pad Pro 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 25,906 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen Rs. 31,000 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 7 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • The keyboard case lacks a trackpad
  • Charging speed could be better
Read detailed Redmi Pad Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2025, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October

