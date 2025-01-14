Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets

All shoppers can avail of bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 during the ongoing sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 13:58 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets

OnePlus Pad 2 (pictured) was launched in India in July 2024

  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000
  • Some items are available with lucrative no-cost EMI options
  • The sale opened for Prime users on January 13 midnight
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started in India for all users at noon on January 13. The sale opened for Prime users earlier that day at midnight. Buyers can get several items, across different product categories like home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, at discounted rates during the sale. Previously, we have told you about the top deals on smartphones, headphones, gaming laptops and more. Now, we have compiled a list of the best deals on tablets that you can check out.

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on select purchases, while SBI credit and debit card holders can enjoy other additional benefits. All shoppers can avail of bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 during the ongoing sale. Some items are available with lucrative no-cost EMI options. Details of the discount offers and payment options are listed on the individual product pages. Notably, the effective sale prices in the list below are inclusive of some of these additional benefits.

The 12GB + 256GB version of the OnePlus Pad 2 was launched in India in July 2024 at Rs. 42,999 and can be purchased during the sale at the lowest effective price of Rs. 37,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 was introduced in the country in June 2023 at Rs. 28,999. With sale discounts and other offers, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 19,499. The Lenovo Tab Plus unveiled in India in July 2024 with eight JBL speakers, was priced at Rs. 22,999. It is available for the lowest effective price of Rs. 16,499.

Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
OnePlus Pad 2 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 28,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Honor Pad 9 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Go Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 20,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M11 (With Pen) Rs. 22,000 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
Redmi Pad SE Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,599 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Metal build and slim design
  • Very good battery life
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Good 90Hz display
  • Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak chipset
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Redmi Pad SE review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Vibrant display
  • Fast wired charging
  • JBL-powered speakers
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Heavy for a tablet
  • Performance could have been better
Read detailed Lenovo Tab Plus review
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
