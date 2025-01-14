Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started in India for all users at noon on January 13. The sale opened for Prime users earlier that day at midnight. Buyers can get several items, across different product categories like home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, at discounted rates during the sale. Previously, we have told you about the top deals on smartphones, headphones, gaming laptops and more. Now, we have compiled a list of the best deals on tablets that you can check out.

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on select purchases, while SBI credit and debit card holders can enjoy other additional benefits. All shoppers can avail of bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 during the ongoing sale. Some items are available with lucrative no-cost EMI options. Details of the discount offers and payment options are listed on the individual product pages. Notably, the effective sale prices in the list below are inclusive of some of these additional benefits.

The 12GB + 256GB version of the OnePlus Pad 2 was launched in India in July 2024 at Rs. 42,999 and can be purchased during the sale at the lowest effective price of Rs. 37,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 was introduced in the country in June 2023 at Rs. 28,999. With sale discounts and other offers, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 19,499. The Lenovo Tab Plus unveiled in India in July 2024 with eight JBL speakers, was priced at Rs. 22,999. It is available for the lowest effective price of Rs. 16,499.

Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

