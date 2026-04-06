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Oppo Pad Mini Tipped to Feature 144Hz OLED Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset: Expected Specifications

The rumoured Pad Mini could be the first compact tablet from Oppo, although the brand has yet to confirm any such device.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 April 2026 08:58 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Tipped to Feature 144Hz OLED Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset: Expected Specifications

The Oppo Pad 5 (pictured) is the brand's latest tablet in India

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Highlights
  • Oppo is said to be preparing to enter the compact tablet space
  • It may sport a sub-9-inch display with a different aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm’s mid-flagship Snapdragon chipset may power the tablet
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Oppo is said to be preparing to enter the compact tablet space. We now have more details about the tablet, courtesy of a tipster. The purported tablet is believed to be called the Oppo Pad Mini. It could sport a sub-9-inch display with a different aspect ratio compared to traditional tablets. The Oppo Pad Mini could be powered by Qualcomm's mid-flagship Snapdragon chipset. It is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery.

Oppo Pad Mini Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared leaked specifications of the Oppo Pad Mini in a Weibo post. It is said to be equipped with an 8.8-inch (2,882 x 1,920 pixels LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the tablet could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. For optics, the Pad Mini may adopt a 13-megapixel rear camera. It is tipped to feature a unibody metal chassis, tipping the scales at about 279g and measuring 5.39mm in thickness. Oppo may offer the purported tablet in dark gray, purple, and cyan colour options.

As per the tipster, the Oppo Pad Mini may pack an 8,000mAh battery. It is said to support fast charging at 67W. Connectivity options may include eSIM support.

The rumoured Pad Mini could be the first compact tablet from Oppo. However, the brand has yet to confirm the purported device. It could arrive as a competitor to Apple's iPad mini. The Cupertino-based tech giant, notably, is expected to introduce the eighth-generation iPad mini later this year.

In terms of features, the purported tablet could be upgraded to a premium OLED display, bringing about improvements in colour reproduction and deeper contrast than the current LCD model. Alongside, Apple is believed to bring a water-resistant design to the iPad Mini, too. Consequently, the tablet could feature an IP-rated build for the first time.

There is no information on the launch date of the Oppo Pad Mini. If the leaks prove accurate, it may emerge as one of the more capable small-sized Android tablets to watch in the coming months.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini Specifications, Oppo Pad Mini Features, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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