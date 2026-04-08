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Redmi K90 Max Design, Colourway Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Redmi K Pad 2 Also Teased

The Redmi handset could be launched in India and the global markets as the Xiaomi 17T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 13:51 IST
Redmi K90 Max Design, Colourway Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Redmi K Pad 2 Also Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The handset is confirmed to feature an active cooling fan system

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Highlights
  • The design includes aluminium alloy frame and a pronounced camera island
  • The handset will feature a 165Hz display and up to IP69 durability
  • Redmi K Pad 2 launch in China was also teased
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Redmi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China, which is expected to join the existing K90 and K90 Pro Max models. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently started teasing the handset via official renders on its social media handles, and its design has now been revealed ahead of its debut. Dubbed Redmi K90 Max, it is seen with an aluminium alloy frame and a relatively pronounced camera island on the rear.

Redmi K90 Max Design Reveals Presence of Dual Camera Setup

The design of the Redmi K90 Max was teased in a Weibo post. Official renders confirm that the rectangular-shaped rear camera island houses an active cooling fan on the right, while the left section is reserved for a dual-camera setup. It is showcased in a Space Silver (translated from Chinese) colour option, which the company says reflects a futuristic aesthetic. The handset can be seen with an aluminium alloy frame, ultra-narrow bezels, and a subtle grille design.

redmi k90 max weibo 2 Redmi

The Space Silver colourway of the upcoming Redmi K90 Max
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

 

A side-profile view of the upcoming handset reveals a relatively thin form factor, with a camera island that protrudes comparably to the existing K90 Pro Max. The handset's front look remains under wraps, although the brand has teased it to adopt an ultra-narrow bezel design.

The smartphone is also said to feature a new air-cooling system with a redesigned internal fan and airflow mechanism. The thermal management system includes a six percent larger fan than typical solutions. It is paired with forward-tilted blades and an upright intake design. These elements can help boost airflow, as per the company. Despite the presence of an active cooling fan, Redmi claims the noise level remains as low as 32dB at full speed.

Previously, the brand confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 165Hz display. For durability, it will come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build. Redmi claims a durability rating of up to 50,000 hours for dust and water resistance, along with a six-year warranty for the metal bearing system used in the fan. The phone will be offered with lifetime cleaning and maintenance for the cooling system.

Previous reports have also suggested that the Redmi K90 Max could be positioned as a performance-focused model and could be introduced in India and global markets as the Xiaomi 17T. More details about its chipset and camera capabilities are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

Alongside the smartphone, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also teased the Redmi K Pad 2. The tablet is confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset. It will sport an 8.8-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The tablet is claimed to be designed for portability, featuring a unibody metal design with a flat rear panel and a minimal camera module. It is expected to be available in gold, black, and a new electric purple colour option.

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Further reading: Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Max Features, redmi k90 max launch, Redmi K90 Max Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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