OnePlus Pad Lineup Set to Expand as Company Teases Launch of New Model

The OnePlus Pad 3 was launched in India in June last year, and it is the current flagship model from the tech firm, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the most recent tablet from the company, which arrived in the country in December last year. Now, the smartphone maker has started the arrival of a new OnePlus Pad model, while also hinting at the upcoming device's design. While the company has yet to reveal the name of the tablet, it could either be marketed as the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4.

OnePlus' New Tablet: What We Know So Far

In a post on X, the tech firm has teased the launch of a new OnePlus Pad series tablet, confirming its imminent arrival in India. As part of the announcement, the company has shared an image of the upcoming device, which shows the silhouette of a tablet, hinting at its design. The new OnePlus Pad model is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module in the top-left corner of the panel. Moreover, the centrally aligned OnePlus logo appears in the middle of the panel. Two unspecified buttons are also seen on one edge of the upcoming tablet.

You're not ready for this. pic.twitter.com/O9zL0rxxxa — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2026

While the company has yet to confirm the name of the tablet, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims that the teaser belongs to the rumoured OnePlus Pad 3 Pro. Along with this, the leaker has shared key specifications and features of the upcoming tablet. It is expected to be equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen, which might deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

Moreover, it could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro will reportedly also boast a 13,000mAh or larger battery, and it might support 80W wired fast charging. The tablet is said to carry a 13-megapixel rear camera, too, paired with an LED flash. However, since the company has yet to confirm these details, one must take it with a pinch of salt. Also, in case the tipster has it wrong, other reports hint at the arrival of the OnePlus Pad 4.

Currently, the OnePlus Pad 3 is the flagship tablet from the company. It was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the base variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with a 12,140mAh battery. It also sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392x2,400 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate.