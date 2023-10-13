OnePlus Pad was launched in February during the company's Cloud 11 event. The first Android tablet from OnePlus shipped with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, along with a few tablet-friendly customisations. Now, as promised, the Chinese electronic brand is rolling out the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for OnePlus Pad users in India. The software based on Android 14, brings several security, privacy features, performance, and design updates. OnePlus Pad units running OxygenOS 13.1 are eligible to receive the latest build.

Through its community page, OnePlus announced the rollout of OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus Pad on Thursday (October 13). As per the post, the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 is available for OnePlus Pad tablets in India.

As per the changelog shared by OnePlus, the latest update brings some of the core Android 14 features alongside the list of upgrades under OxygenOS 14. It adds improvements to the cloud photo service by Google Photos, photo and video-related permission management, and general system stability. The update will fuel performance optimisation by increasing the launch speed of apps. Further, OxygenOS 14 Open Beta adds aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. It also refines the system animations.

OnePlus has listed a known issue of screen flashing while switching between landscape and portrait modes with the OnePlus Pad OxygenOS 14 Open Beta update update.

If you are a OnePlus Pad user, you can apply for the Open Beta programme by heading to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Follow the steps to apply. Once the application is approved, users can get the update by heading to Settings > About device > Download Now. It is advised to update the tablet while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and is charging.

To install the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta, users need to ensure that their tablet is running on OxygenOS 13.1. The battery level of the tablet should be above 30 percent and it should have a minimum of 4GB of storage space available for the download. The programme is limited to the first 5,000 users.

OnePlus Pad went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

