OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With AI Features and Flux Themes: What’s New

OxygenOS 15 brings visual enhancements across the UI on the OnePlus Pad.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 09:59 IST
OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With AI Features and Flux Themes: What's New

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad becomes the latest device to receive OxygenOS 15 in India

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 15 stable version for OnePlus Pad starts rolling out in India
  • It brings AI features, new customisation options, and more
  • Update will also be available in North America and Europe next week
Advertisement

OnePlus is rolling out the stable version of its latest operating system (OS) update dubbed OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Pad in India, the company announced via a community forum on Monday. It is based on Android 15 and brings visual changes courtesy of flux themes, improved animations, and luminous rendering effects across the user interface (UI). Further, it also bundles artificial intelligence (AI) features such as an AI Reflections Eraser that can remove reflections on glass surfaces in images, in addition to AI writing suite and productivity tools.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Pad

In a community post, OnePlus highlighted the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update. The company says its latest update is already rolling out to OnePlus Pad users in India in batches. It will also be available in North America (NA), and Europe (EU) regions starting next week.

Similar to the features available on other OnePlus smartphones running OxygenOS 15, the update introduces visual enhancements across the UI. This includes flux themes with extensive home and lock screen customisation options. The former supports blurred wallpapers while the latter gets features like clock colour blending, glass textures, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills.

Changes have been made to the Live Alerts system and the feature is now said to be more centred in appearance. Tapping an alert capsule opens up a detailed card, along with a new design and animation system.

The changelog also highlights several AI features on offer. OnePlus brings an AI writing suite that can be used to polish and optimise content, as well as format it into an organised structure. The new Clean Up feature adds the ability to remove filler words from voice notes while maintaining the original audio, making it more coherent. There's also an AI Reflections Remover feature, which, as the name suggests, can remove reflections of glass surfaces from snapshots.

OxygenOS 15 brings better integration between the Camera app and filters, while also introducing globally reversible photo editing capability. The company says this feature saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. It also opens up new avenues for multi-tasking, courtesy of new gestures for the floating window. OnePlus Pad users can swipe down to open the status window or swipe sideways to hide it. Further, the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel have been separated.

OnePlus says its Android 15-based update has a new Charging limit feature which can limit the maximum charging to 80 percent. This is claimed to slow down battery degradation and prolong its lifespan.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad, OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 Features, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 update features, OnePlus
