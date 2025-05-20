Technology News
OnePlus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch Globally on June 5

The global version of the OnePlus Pad 3 will be a rebranded variant of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which launched in China earlier this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available globally in a Storm Blue finish

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 may support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The tablet could sport a 13.2-inch 144Hz 3.4K LCD screen
  • The OnePlus Pad 3 may pack a 12,140mAh battery
OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in select global markets early next month. The company has announced the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming tablet. It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The teased details suggest that the upcoming global variant will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which has a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen and a 12,140mAh battery, and launched in China earlier this month.

OnePlus Pad 3 Global Launch

The OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in select global markets on June 5, the company announced in an X post. OnePlus added that the upcoming tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will support an upgraded Open Canvas feature for multitasking and "seamless iOS syncing." The tablet is confirmed to be available in a Storm Blue finish.

Regional landing pages for the OnePlus Pad 3 tablet have gone live. Customers in the US who pre-reserve can get a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) discount or win the OnePlus 13R handset for free. The OnePlus Portugal microsite for the tablet reveals that the launch will take place at 8:30am CEST (12pm IST) on June 5.

The design and key features of the OnePlus Pad 3 appear to be similar to the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which was unveiled in China last week. If it indeed is a rebranded version, the upcoming tablet will likely sport a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits brightness level and Dolby Vision support. 

OnePlus Pad 3 may offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. It may run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and carry a 34,857sq mm cooling system for thermal management. For optics, the tablet could be equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely pack a 12,140mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

In China, the price of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB avariants cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB option is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400).

