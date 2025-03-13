OnePlus Pad 2 Pro could launch soon as a successor to the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was unveiled in China in June 2024. A tipster has shared several key expected features of the purported tablet. It is tipped to arrive with several upgrades over the preceding variant, including improved chipset, a bigger display, and a larger battery. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to arrive in the Chinese market by June 2025.

OnePlus Pad 2 Key Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to get the "full-blooded" octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tablet, expected to launch in H1 2025, is said to be a gaming and e-sports-centred device. It is expected to support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The tipster adds that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely sport a 13.2-inch LCD custom screen with a resolution of 3.4K. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be refreshed with a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness level, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The existing OnePlus Pad Pro carries a 12.1-inch 3K display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, similar to the current model. The tablet may pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for either 67W or 80W wired fast charging. The OnePlus Pad Pro tablet packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.