OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 10,000mAh Battery

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro may support either 67W or 80W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 15:32 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to succeed the OnePlus Pad Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 Pro may launch with a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen
  • The tablet is tipped to be a gaming and e-sports-centred device
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro may support up to 1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro could launch soon as a successor to the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was unveiled in China in June 2024. A tipster has shared several key expected features of the purported tablet. It is tipped to arrive with several upgrades over the preceding variant, including improved chipset, a bigger display, and a larger battery. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to arrive in the Chinese market by June 2025.

OnePlus Pad 2 Key Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to get the "full-blooded" octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tablet, expected to launch in H1 2025, is said to be a gaming and e-sports-centred device. It is expected to support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.oneplus pad pro 2 weibo dcs inline dcs

The tipster adds that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely sport a 13.2-inch LCD custom screen with a resolution of 3.4K. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be refreshed with a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness level, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. 

The existing OnePlus Pad Pro carries a 12.1-inch 3K display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, similar to the current model. The tablet may pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for either 67W or 80W wired fast charging. The OnePlus Pad Pro tablet packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
